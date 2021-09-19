CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Toxaway, NC

House hunt Lake Toxaway: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Lake Toxaway, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake Toxaway will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KygwH_0c10Fjl600

164 Windy Hill Circle, Tuckasegee, 28783

3 Beds 3 Baths | $619,000 | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Panoramic mountain views from this amazing mountain home sited on 2.28 acres at 3,700 elevation. The cozy, bright living room boasts high, vaulted ceilings and is flooded with natural light. On the main level, there is an open custom kitchen and dining area, living room, laundry room, and two bedrooms, as well as two full baths. In addition to a covered second porch, the lower level also includes a third bedroom and full bath, ideal for kids or additional guests, nice area for a playroom or theatre room. Basement also has garage and exterior entrance. The grounds offers plentiful space for a boat or RV, made easy by the circle driveway. Mature, impeccable landscaping can be seen amongst the stone work from all areas of the home. Views from this stunning property include Big Ridge, Flat Creek, Robinson Creek, Sols Creek, Bear Creek Ridge and BLR Golf Course.

For open house information, contact Lauren Queen, Keller Williams Great Smokies - Sylva at 828-586-4616

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26019643)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FutH6_0c10Fjl600

77 Poplar Gap Road, Brevard, 28712

3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Great location! 3 minutes from downtown Brevard just outside the city limits. No city taxes. Private well and septic saves additional fees. Across from Hap Simpson Park and French Broad river for recreational convenience. Gentle sloping large yards in front and back perfect for pets. Home owned by builder who has installed red oak and heart pine hardwood floors throughout. Granite in spacious kitchen with lovely cabinetry. Casement window installed as well. Small screened in porch, separate laundry area and den, in addition to living room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home is in the attractive River Ridge community, very private and off the beaten path despite being so close to town. Tenant until early August, must give 24 hour notice to show. Washer and dryer do NOT convey.

For open house information, contact Fred Thomas, Fisher Realty - 10 Park Place at 828-883-9895

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3745721)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IG3pM_0c10Fjl600

328 Popper Dr, Tuckasegee, 28783

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 684 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spectacular view that provides a waterfall noticeable in the fall and winter months. 6.42 acres of heaven accompany this singlewide with spring water. Complete end of the road privacy. Flat yard space, storage buildings attached, buried power lines. Heat is a vented propane monitor system. Tank rented from Blossman. Suggested internet is Pyranah Communications, Hughes Net or Alpha Omega.

For open house information, contact Will Pearce, BLUE RIDGE PREMIER REALTY at 828-586-1601

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26020511)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWrrW_0c10Fjl600

823 Old Hendersonville Highway, Brevard, 28712

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 973 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Investor opportunity!! Great location with one level living. It has a wonderful large level yard to make the perfect garden, build a shop, or secondary home..endless possibilities! It is less than a mile to Oscar Blues and only a few minutes to Main St. Brevard! Currently is being used as an office. It can be used for several commercial opportunities upon approval. Property can be subdivided. Zoning is GR-8. This property has lots of potential!

For open house information, contact Kelly Hooper, WNCPROPERTY.COM at 828-966-4960

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3741363)

Lake Toxaway, NC
