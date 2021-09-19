Check out these Boron homes on the market

(Boron, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Boron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

13043 Clement Street, Edwards, 93523 2 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1989

A great beginner home - 2 bedroom-2 bath home with fireplace in front room and attached garage. One of the bathrooms has a jetted tub. The kitchen has cabinets galore and a deep sink with spray head and dishwasher.There is a sliding window off dining area leads out into a partially enclosed patio which is covered. Yard is fenced. The home has both central and evaporative cooling - Solar panels that are paid off which lowers your electric bills! Lots of extra storage in back yard with access for an RV or other vehicle. The washer/dryer is also included!

19078 Alma Street, North Edwards, 93523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Home Sweet Desert Living! Located just outside of town and in the heart of the desert where you'll enjoy riding your ATV's, dirt bikes and more. This 3 bedroom home is located on nearly 1 acre of land and comes complete with a 2-story Barn, multiple sheds and outbuildings. Inside the home you'll find a remodeled and expanded kitchen with dining room and the master bedroom features an ensuite master bathroom. The purchase of the home includes the parcel next door APN 351-440-16 and the additional parcel has a metal RV storage shed and multiple additional sheds. The land has utilities already available. There's a septic and electricity set up for a mobile home ready to go.

24166 Chaparral Avenue, Boron, 93516 3 Beds 2 Baths | $156,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1957

TURN KEY, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sports an enclosed porch that can be used as a 4th bedroom or family room. This move in ready home is located in a quite rural neighborhood with in walking distance of Elementary School and Public Park. This home is ready for you to make it your own.

16750 Deserita Avenue, North Edwards, 93523 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This 4+2 home is absolutely adorable & move-in ready. A true beauty w/ the perfect price tag! Great for the First-Time Home Buyers, Newlyweds, Retirees, MILITARY or anyone looking for a great home in a FRIENDLY neighborhood. Investors- This is a wonderful opportunity for you...grab this one, it's ready to rent out. Kitchen features a great open floor plan w/ dining close by.... perfect for entertaining while cooking. The Living room is warm & inviting w/ its lovely fireplace & bright windows. Large Master Bedroom has its own upgraded bath w/ dual vanities. Spacious bedrooms, plenty of storage, brand new carpet & fresh paint throughout are more perks this property has to offer. Front is landscaped w/ mulch, plants & a covered patio entrance. Horse property & RV parking is another huge plus, for sure! Come, take a look, fall-in-love & make it yours! Hurry, this one won't last long!

