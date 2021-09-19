CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boron, CA

Check out these Boron homes on the market

(Boron, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Boron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

13043 Clement Street, Edwards, 93523

2 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1989

A great beginner home - 2 bedroom-2 bath home with fireplace in front room and attached garage. One of the bathrooms has a jetted tub. The kitchen has cabinets galore and a deep sink with spray head and dishwasher.There is a sliding window off dining area leads out into a partially enclosed patio which is covered. Yard is fenced. The home has both central and evaporative cooling - Solar panels that are paid off which lowers your electric bills! Lots of extra storage in back yard with access for an RV or other vehicle. The washer/dryer is also included!

For open house information, contact Lani Boudreaux- Barretto, Coldwell Banker Hartwig Realty at 661-948-8424

Copyright © 2021 High Desert Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VVMLSCA-511500)

19078 Alma Street, North Edwards, 93523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Home Sweet Desert Living! Located just outside of town and in the heart of the desert where you'll enjoy riding your ATV's, dirt bikes and more. This 3 bedroom home is located on nearly 1 acre of land and comes complete with a 2-story Barn, multiple sheds and outbuildings. Inside the home you'll find a remodeled and expanded kitchen with dining room and the master bedroom features an ensuite master bathroom. The purchase of the home includes the parcel next door APN 351-440-16 and the additional parcel has a metal RV storage shed and multiple additional sheds. The land has utilities already available. There's a septic and electricity set up for a mobile home ready to go.

For open house information, contact Jessica L Dixon, Keller Williams Realty A.V. at 661-538-2800

Copyright © 2021 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21006455)

24166 Chaparral Avenue, Boron, 93516

3 Beds 2 Baths | $156,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1957

TURN KEY, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sports an enclosed porch that can be used as a 4th bedroom or family room. This move in ready home is located in a quite rural neighborhood with in walking distance of Elementary School and Public Park. This home is ready for you to make it your own.

For open house information, contact TAMRA NIELSEN, NIELSEN REALTY at 661-472-1277

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21203660)

16750 Deserita Avenue, North Edwards, 93523

4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This 4+2 home is absolutely adorable & move-in ready. A true beauty w/ the perfect price tag! Great for the First-Time Home Buyers, Newlyweds, Retirees, MILITARY or anyone looking for a great home in a FRIENDLY neighborhood. Investors- This is a wonderful opportunity for you...grab this one, it's ready to rent out. Kitchen features a great open floor plan w/ dining close by.... perfect for entertaining while cooking. The Living room is warm & inviting w/ its lovely fireplace & bright windows. Large Master Bedroom has its own upgraded bath w/ dual vanities. Spacious bedrooms, plenty of storage, brand new carpet & fresh paint throughout are more perks this property has to offer. Front is landscaped w/ mulch, plants & a covered patio entrance. Horse property & RV parking is another huge plus, for sure! Come, take a look, fall-in-love & make it yours! Hurry, this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Antonette E Aguilar, Keller Williams Realty A.V. at 661-538-2800

Copyright © 2021 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21007820)

