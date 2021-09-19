CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, OH

Take a look at these homes on the market in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 4 days ago

(Jeffersonville, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jeffersonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElUZ4_0c10FeLT00

9 Brookside Drive, Jamestown, 45335

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Welcome home! 9 Brookside Street Jamestown, OH 45335. This meticulously maintained home features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and a single car garage. Situated on a dead end street with on and off street parking. Near the heart of Jamestown and all it has to offer. Nice covered front porch to enjoy the neighborhood. Large eat in kitchen opening to the living-room for great entertainment. Move in ready with Range, Microwave, refrigerator and Dishwasher. Even the washer and dryer stay with the home. Don't miss out on this opportunity, schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Tyler Mead, Lagonda Creek Real Estate, LLC at 937-342-9995

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1013572)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCymx_0c10FeLT00

605 Grand Avenue, Sabina, 45169

2 Beds 1 Bath | $107,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home located in the heart of Sabina. New metal roof in 2013 as well as an updated eat-in kitchen and bathroom. Great starter home!

For open house information, contact Kristi Watkins, Honnerlaw Real Estate Services at 937-725-7833

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1708747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqXr4_0c10FeLT00

4075 Hornbeam Road, Wayne Twp, 45169

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Ever wonder what it is like living in an underground house? Here's your chance. Underground house in the country for sale featuring 3 bdr./2 full bath, and fireplace in the living room. Property comes with a large 3 car garage with tool room, and wood shop. Also, a nice storage shed, stocked pond in the back yard to fish anytime. This home stays cool in the Summer with an exhaust fan. Very unique home, built solid. This home won't last long, make an offer before it's too late! Sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Christina Strickland, Plum Tree Realty at 513-378-4663

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1712120)

