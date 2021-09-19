CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban forces Kabul's female city employees out of their jobs

By Ivana Saric
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New restrictions issued by the Taliban on Sunday will force the majority of Kabul's female municipal workers out of their jobs, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Despite the Taliban's efforts to cast a more tempered image this time around, vowing to respect women's rights within Islamic "frameworks," the restrictions are the latest sign the group is returning to the oppressive tactics it used when last in power, from 1996 to 2001.

