Check out these homes for sale in Seadrift now

(Seadrift, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seadrift will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

890 N Quailrun Avenue, Port Lavaca, 77979 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great Alamo Beach location Enjoy beautiful sunsets Tranquil water view and breeze . Metal roof and storage building. This 2br/1 Ba cottage will be a good weekend retreat . Or rental investment. Lot is large enough to park a camper. Don't let this gem pass you by.

709 W Adams Street, Other, 77982 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,500 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2017

3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH APPROXIMATELY 1600 SQ FT LIVING SPACE IN A 40x70 BARNO ON A LARGE LOT WITH PLENTY OF PARKING .THIS BARNO WAS BUILT IN 2017 AND WAS COMPLETLY REMODELED AND THE UPSTAIRS FINISHED OUT IN 2021. THIS PROPERTY ALSO HAS 2 FULL RV HOOK UPS ASWELL AS A 8x40 DECK ON BACK OF BUILDING. SOME FURNISHINGS ARE NEGOTIABLE WITH SALE

59 W Alamo Street, Port Lavaca, 77979 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WATERFRONT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on Lavaca Bay at Alamo Beach. Needs a little TLC.

839 N Bauer Lane, Port Lavaca, 77979 4 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,122 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Beautiful WATERFRONT 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 5.74 acres with a lovely view of Lavaca Bay from nearly every room. Privacy fence around the pool. This is a MUST SEE!

