Seadrift, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Seadrift now

Seadrift Today
 4 days ago

(Seadrift, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seadrift will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gc783_0c10FVLo00

890 N Quailrun Avenue, Port Lavaca, 77979

2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great Alamo Beach location Enjoy beautiful sunsets Tranquil water view and breeze . Metal roof and storage building. This 2br/1 Ba cottage will be a good weekend retreat . Or rental investment. Lot is large enough to park a camper. Don't let this gem pass you by.

For open house information, contact Eileen Tobin, TCP Real Estate at 361-576-3333

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4AZE_0c10FVLo00

709 W Adams Street, Other, 77982

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,500 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2017

3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH APPROXIMATELY 1600 SQ FT LIVING SPACE IN A 40x70 BARNO ON A LARGE LOT WITH PLENTY OF PARKING .THIS BARNO WAS BUILT IN 2017 AND WAS COMPLETLY REMODELED AND THE UPSTAIRS FINISHED OUT IN 2021. THIS PROPERTY ALSO HAS 2 FULL RV HOOK UPS ASWELL AS A 8x40 DECK ON BACK OF BUILDING. SOME FURNISHINGS ARE NEGOTIABLE WITH SALE

For open house information, contact Terence Moeller, Redding & Associates at 361-573-5225

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq5p2_0c10FVLo00

59 W Alamo Street, Port Lavaca, 77979

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WATERFRONT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on Lavaca Bay at Alamo Beach. Needs a little TLC.

For open house information, contact Russell Cain, Russell Cain Real Estate at 361-552-6313

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9TEE_0c10FVLo00

839 N Bauer Lane, Port Lavaca, 77979

4 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,122 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Beautiful WATERFRONT 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 5.74 acres with a lovely view of Lavaca Bay from nearly every room. Privacy fence around the pool. This is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Russell Cain, Russell Cain Real Estate at 361-552-6313

Seadrift Today

Seadrift Today

Seadrift, TX
ABOUT

With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

