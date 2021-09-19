CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Islamic state claims responsibility for attacks in eastern Afghanistan

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

CAIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, the group’s Amaaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

“More than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded, in a series of explosions that took place,” the militant group said, referring to blasts on Saturday and Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban about the death toll.

Sources had told Reuters on Saturday at least three people were killed and about 20 were wounded in blasts in Jalalabad, the capital of Nanjarhar province. The sources had said they were citing information from hospitals and eyewitnesses.

