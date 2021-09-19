Dolan Springs-curious? These homes are on the market

(Dolan Springs, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dolan Springs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4727 W Tennesse, Chloride, 86431 1 Bed 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,329 Square Feet | Built in 2000

FORMERLY VAN METER'S CUSTOM SILVER SMITHING.QUAINT LITTLE SHOP LOCATED ON THE MAIN STREET IN CHLORIDE. COMES WITH SHELVES AND DISPLAYS CASES. TWO EXTRA STORAGE SHEDS AND WORKSHOP. GREAT LOCATION AND PERFECT FOR JEWELERY OR ART. 1966 SINGLE WIDE LIVING QUARTERS ON BACK OF PROPERTY. 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH. NEEDS SOME CLEAN UP AND TLC. 3 LOTS TOTAL EQUALS .48 SMALL SECTION OF LOT HAS BEEN FENCED WITH CHAIN LINK. COULD USE AS A GARDEN AREA.

For open house information, contact Christopher Selby, Selby Realty LLC at 928-767-3337

15773 N El Dorado Drive, Dolan Springs, 86441 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | 1,319 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Immaculate, Very Well Maintained, Move In Ready! This home has been completely remodeled inside and out. Gorgeous custom ceramic tile work throughout the entire home installed with professional craftsmanship and detail. High end Alder interior doors throughout the entire home. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms each with a walk-in shower. Beautiful master bedroom suite with a garden tub and a gorgeous custom tile walk-in shower. Also includes a makeup desk with a sink and walk-in closet. Large pantry and laundry room with gas and electric hookup options for the dryer. Beautiful backyard deck. Large workshop with room to park a UTV and a storage shed is also included. Completely new HVAC System installed 2 year ago. The interior of this entire home was completely gutted and remodeled with so much amazing detail you must see this home for yourself to appreciate all the work that was done, come and see this home today!

For open house information, contact Michael Hofstadter, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211

5031 Tennessee Avenue, Chloride, 86431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Spacious, comfortable custom forever home on 10 acres, only 30 minutes from Kingman (shopping, restaurants, medical) and 45 minutes from Bullhead City, but much cooler in the summer. Bring your ATV to enjoy year-round outdoor fun! Built in 2014 with low maintenance and energy efficiency in mind, this all electric, super-insulated home boasts a huge kitchen with roomy soft-close drawers throughout. In addition to the 1,706 ft2 home, the Shop Building gives you a 437 ft2 workshop, a 286 ft2 bonus room that s perfect for guests, and a 161 ft2 finished storage room. Yet another separate building provides another bathroom and more storage. Two straightforward and reliable solar water heaters will supply you with hot water at no cost. Of course there is an electric water heater for rare overcast days! This home comes with its own well, in a separate 8 x12 shed and even more storage. Water is pumped automatically to the top of your own hill into a storage tank; from there, gravity takes care of the rest. A rainwater collection system directs rainwater to a 250 gallon cistern for watering trees, and the grey water system waters plants directly. Chloride is a quaint 1860 s mining town at 4,000 feet elevation, in the foothills of the Cerbat Mountains. It is a vibrant community of about 350 residents.

For open house information, contact Scott Lander, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211

15161 N Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs, 86441 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 1996

BACK ON THE MARKET! SECOND CHANCES DO NOT COME VERY OPEN. IF YOU LOOKED AT THIS HOME BEFORE, GRAP IT QUICK! SEPTIC IS ALREADY INSPECTED AS FULLY FUNCTIONAL. WOW WOW WOW!!! THIS IS A WINNER FOR MOM & DAD!!! GREAT HOUSE, GREAT SHOP & Very convenient LOCATION Dolan Springs, a minute to paved main Pierce ferry rd close to highway 93. * WELL MAINTAINED NEARLY 1,600 SQFT WITH AN ADDITION *3 beds * 2 full baths * High ceiling * Arizona room * Split floor plan * Indoor Laundry room * Spacious kitchen with many cabinets * Open and inviting living room * Front & rear concrete floor covered patios * Entire new metal roof in 2017 * fully fenced * Storage Shed * Full RV hook up * THE HIGHLIGHT OF THIS HOME IS 36x36 CUSTOM BUILT METAL SHOP, can be run on wind generators with storage batteries or power company. 2 Large drive through doors and walk through doors. 220V in the shop. Do not look any further. This house checks out all items on your wish lists. Come take a private tour, you won't be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Ava Jun Salmu, Kingman Bullhead Home Realty at 928-718-4663