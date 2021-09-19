CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, GA

Edison-curious? These homes are on the market

Edison Post
Edison Post
 4 days ago

(Edison, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Edison. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFWGm_0c10FCpF00

222 Harper, Other, 39836

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Very private country setting describes this 3br/2ba home located on 1.75 Acres. Home features updated vanities and sinks, new flooring, and large front deck to enjoy the afternoons. Property features several out buildings for storage and a well on site. Property is located within 20 minutes of the lake, parks, and boat ramps. If you are looking for a very nice and peaceful home this is the one.

For open house information, contact Colt Ludlam, Exit Ludlam-Silva Realty at 334-616-7653

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-182912)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jawwq_0c10FCpF00

222 Harper, Coleman,Ga, 39836

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Mobile Home | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Very private country setting describes this 3br/2ba home located on 1.75 Acres. Home features updated vanities and sinks, new flooring, and large front deck to enjoy the afternoons. Property features several out buildings for storage and a well on site. Property is located within 20 minutes of the lake, parks, and boat ramps. CALL COLT (334)695-7914 FOR DIRECT ASSISTANCE!

For open house information, contact Colt Ludlam, Ludlam- Silva Realty, LLC at 334-616-7653

Copyright © 2021 Eufaula Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EBRAL-22933)

Edison Post

Edison Post

Edison, GA
ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

