Edison-curious? These homes are on the market

(Edison, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Edison. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

222 Harper, Other, 39836 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Very private country setting describes this 3br/2ba home located on 1.75 Acres. Home features updated vanities and sinks, new flooring, and large front deck to enjoy the afternoons. Property features several out buildings for storage and a well on site. Property is located within 20 minutes of the lake, parks, and boat ramps. If you are looking for a very nice and peaceful home this is the one.

For open house information, contact Colt Ludlam, Exit Ludlam-Silva Realty at 334-616-7653

222 Harper, Coleman,Ga, 39836 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Mobile Home | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Very private country setting describes this 3br/2ba home located on 1.75 Acres. Home features updated vanities and sinks, new flooring, and large front deck to enjoy the afternoons. Property features several out buildings for storage and a well on site. Property is located within 20 minutes of the lake, parks, and boat ramps. CALL COLT (334)695-7914 FOR DIRECT ASSISTANCE!

For open house information, contact Colt Ludlam, Ludlam- Silva Realty, LLC at 334-616-7653