Mill City, OR

Top homes for sale in Mill City

Mill City Digest
 4 days ago

(Mill City, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mill City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iwjfv_0c10F5jP00

46321 E Lyons Mill City Dr, Lyons, 97358

4 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful ranch style home, over looking 5 acres with mountain views, and the N. Santiam River behind the property. Updated stainless steel gas range and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Home features 4 bedrooms, and two bathrooms, dual living option with second small kitchen and living space . 2 car garage and one small shop. Possibility to subdivide property. Small updates done after photos- New light fixtures throughout home and new carpet in Mother in law suite.

For open house information, contact SERINA SHINEROCK, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-780397)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HN6p3_0c10F5jP00

1298 Westown Dr, Stayton, 97383

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful home with nice open layout and amazing wood floors in small town Stayton with easy commute to Salem! Main bedroom boasts double closets and bath with nice separation from the other bedrooms. Attached garage, utility room, Newer roof and heat pump,quality kitchen appliances included, nice sized fully fenced back yard with easy access thru double gates to RV parking and separate shop complete with 220, sky lights and small storage loft. Storage shed, alarm system and Ring doorbell included.

For open house information, contact JESSI CARDIN, RE/MAX INTEGRITY ALBANY at 541-791-2000

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-783076)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGtcI_0c10F5jP00

230 Sw Ivy St, Mill City, 97360

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Estimated completion July 2021. Quality built by Scott Baughman Construction. Home will have LVP and carpet flooring, solid surface countertops, forced-air, gas heating and central AC, SS appliance package to include range, dishwasher, microwave hood. CCB 171684, Permit MC21-2153. Front landscaping included.

For open house information, contact NICOLE SHUBA, MANOR REALTY at 503-881-0005

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-777415)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tG9HD_0c10F5jP00

515 Juniper St, Lyons, 97358

3 Beds 2 Baths | $639,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Lovely newer single-level home on .58 acre lot! The 1680 Sf shop will make your heart go pitty-pat. Insulated, w/12' RV door, 220, plus awesome offc/hobby space upstairs-all finished w/full bathrm, kitchenette, bright wndws, ductless heatpump & it's own Trex deck. The house if beautiful w/vaulted great rm, quartz counters, laminate wood flooring & generous room sizes! Fenced & treed backyard gives you that peaceful private setting. Close to river/rec. RV parking w/hookups complete the picture!

For open house information, contact Brenda Bonebrake, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals at 800-589-3161

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21150085)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

