On the hunt for a home in Glendale? These houses are on the market

(Glendale, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

194 Clarissa Drive, Glendale, 97442 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,301 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Adorable 2 bedroom/1bath cottage on huge lot. New paint, laminate flooring, 2 year old metal roof, spacious back yard with fruit trees and garden, small shop and greenhouse. If you are looking for some peace and quiet and space to garden this is it!

102 Forty-Niner Ln, Glendale, 97442 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 732 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Pretty property with easy access to I5.Single Wide has little to no value. Possibility single wide could be lived in with a lot of work.Value is in the land. 1.15 Acres, Property has a paved driveway. Home sits back from the road. Detached one car garage with laundry area. Another out building (barn) has a room that could be fixed up for guests. Well and septic are in Possibility septic could accomodate a 4 bedroom home.Come take a look at what a nice, quiet spot this could be for your new home.

403 Meyer Ln, Riddle, 97469 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,522 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Enjoy the privacy and seclusion of your own valley. Surrounded by hills and trees site a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with over 2,500 sf. Needs some TLC to shine again! Home site is 5 acres with well water (40 gpm), septic and fence yard. Fruit bearing trees, equipment shop and covers down a long private driveway. Fields surround the home with gentle slopes and approx 50 acres of fenced pasture. 4 bay pole barn too! Seasonal pond great for livestock and creeks keep your oasis lush!

462 Glenbrook Loop Rd, Riddle, 97469 4 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Riddle, OR! House is located on a level 2.50 acres and has had many updates inside and out. Here you will enjoy ample of natural lighting, the original hardwood cabinets and the breathtaking view off your back deck. There is a creek frontage where the property connects on the opposite side of the road. This property is fenced on the back half of the property.

