Take a look at these homes on the Montague market now

(Montague, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Montague. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

12 Brookside Road, Orange, 01364 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,217 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Home in need of updating. Lot is 4.99 acres with nearly 400 feet on the Millers River. Bring back the shine. First showings begin 9/19/21.

For open house information, contact Anthony Paoletti, Keller Williams Realty North Central at 978-840-9000

250 Lockes Village Rd, Wendell, 01379 3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Come see the beautiful home today! Sitting on over 2 acres this home has a lot to offer! The 1st-floor features an open concept floorplan. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space and a peninsula with seating. The open living room and dining room get tons of natural light through the sliding glass door that leads out to the deck. The 1st-floor also features a 1/2 bathroom and a bedroom that has been converted to a formal dining room. On the 2nd-floor you'll find two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master bedroom features it's own private balcony, a huge skylight and vaulted ceilings! The partially finished basement features a bar area, a 3-season room and a beautiful full bathroom with a custom floor and tile surround. The finished basement uses a mini split for heat and air conditioning. Wood stove in basement for extra heat. Borders conservation land in the back. Automatic propane-fired backup generator. Carport and detached garage. New septic system!

For open house information, contact Benjamin Hause, Keller Williams Realty North Central at 978-840-9000

42-44 E Main St, Orange, 01364 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,201 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Come see this beautiful home today!!! This home was completely remodeled less than 10 years ago! The list of updates during the recent renovation include a new roof, siding, insulation, kitchens, baths, walls, trim, furnace and electrical! Gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and stained glass doors are just a few of the features you'll love! Outside you'll find a flat, fenced-in yard, plenty of parking, a front and side porch with composite decking and a detached 1-car garage. Full kitchens on both floors provide plenty of options for an in-law suite. Top of the line Buderus furnace. Heated, walkout basement. Convenient location. Come see this home today!!!

For open house information, contact Benjamin Hause, Keller Williams Realty North Central at 978-840-9000