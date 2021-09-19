House hunt Naalehu: See what’s on the market now

(Naalehu, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Naalehu than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

94-1802 Kaulua St, Naalehu, 96772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,959 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Magnificent brand new modern/contemporary home. This home has everything you have been looking for-right on the Golf course on the 18th fairway - finish playing golf and you're home! - Great Views from all the rooms - across the golf course, to the bright blue Pacific Ocean - and enjoy great spectacular sunrises too. NO telephone lines/poles to look at which is most desirable. No steps!

Enter though the French doors into the formal entrance - to the GREAT room with vaulted ceilings, NOTICE immediately the HUGE Quartz Counter, Kitchen has plenty of custom cupboards, a Refrigerator, Range w/Microwave, dishwasher, disposal and a large pantry. all lead out through large sliding doors to the lanai.. Interior very Light, Bright and a Delight! Living area 1,939 Lanai 528 Garage 580 Total 3131sqft.

The Owners bedroom - large bathroom with double sinks, Quartz counters, a soaking/bathtub, and very large shower-with two shower heads.. a Rain forest feature as well as second shower head. Leads to a HUGE walk-in closet from the bedroom and bath. Walk in closet is 14' long.. a ladies delight!

Two more bedrooms are on the other side of the house.. both good size.. and a 2nd bathroom.

There is now membership to the Club (golf course) with varying levels of membership - from $100 a year for a social membership - for golfers more, carts to rent and Pickleball courts and games to play.. Bar and kitchen now open.

Lava Zone 6.. County water, (great water) electric, roads, telephone, and is the southernmost golf course in the whole of the USA!!

There is a HOA which is Mandatory and $150 a year. CC&R's all available at: discoveryharbour.net

The Association has a neighborhood watch, Hula and yoga classes and more lined up in the future.

Close to South Point - great fishing, to the Green Sands beach - and to the quaint plantation town of Na'alehu

Kau is a welcoming community with great weather all year round - Hawaii at it's b

For open house information, contact Robyn Baglow, The Land Office, LLC at 808-939-7227

92-9216 Lotus Blossom Ln, Ocean View, 96737 3 Beds 1 Bath | $310,000 | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Get away from it all and still have it all with this hidden gem in a perfect setting. Spacious 1700+ s.f. 3 bedroom home sits high up nestled among majestic native Ohia trees and many other flowering trees and tropical plants at the back of a dead end street at the edge of Ocean View for a private, secluded feel. The upper level of this 2 story home features an open floor plan w/kitchen that has direct access to a covered landing leading to the side yard. Enjoy a breakfast bar counter, freshly painted cabinets, pantry shelving & stainless steel appliances, a large dining area and spacious living room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Off the living room is a huge bonus room with large windows running its length to showcase the ocean views through the wooded landscape. 2 spacious bedrooms with closets that have built in drawers & shelves and an updated full bathroom with a custom tiled shower and soaking tub. An unmonitored Night Owl brand security system is in place. 2 covered lanais, one in front to enjoy the colorful clouds from the sunsets and expansive ocean views and another out back to enjoy BBQ's and gatherings that has stairs leading to a fenced in grassy area in the backyard and more amazing ocean views through the shady trees. Enter the lower level through a set of pretty glass french doors or a separate side door leading to a nice spacious studio with room for an office or 3rd bedroom area w/a living space as well as a large walk in closet/storage room. The laundry and utility area features a new washer/dryer, new electric water heater and a 2.5 yr old UV water filter system surrounded by a newly tiled back wall and drip pan. Large 20K catchment tank. All new paint inside. Exterior painted in 2018 and new touch ups completed. Roof only 3 years old. Lanai floors newly painted. Get it before it's gone! ZILLOW 360 ROOM BY ROOM TOUR LINK: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/e852e6ec-e091-4aa1-a1e3-06f9a533d34a?setAttribution=mls

For open house information, contact Kami Takacs, eXp Realty at 866-549-8527

94-5761 Kahiki St, Naalehu, 96772 4 Beds 4 Baths | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1982

NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN DISCOVERY HARBOUR WITH AWESOME OCEAN VIEWS! Here's your chance to own this large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in desirable Discovery Harbour neighborhood. Also included is the adjoining parcel TMK 3-9-4-18-19, giving you a total of 27,675 sq ft of land area. The adjoining parcel has recently been cleared and fenced.



Enjoy dining and entertaining on the huge wrap around lanai while soaking in the beautiful and expansive Ocean view on the front lanai, and the slopes of Mauna Kea view from the rear lanai.



View the Matterport 3-D Virtual Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=k5XNwyL93FM



Improvements to the home in the last year include:

* New floor coverings throughout, including tile in the main living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms.

* All new drywall texture and fresh paint throughout. New drywall installed in the garage.

* All new kitchen design, with new cabinets and quartz countertops. Appliances were replaced approx 2 years ago.

* New on-demand propane water heater

* New windows and doors in the downstairs main level

* Master bathroom renovated with new vanity, sinks, and fixtures

* Newly painted wrap around lanai

* Upgraded plumbing lines and fixtures, as well as new several new electrical fixtures

* New monkey pod wood stair treads, and new Ohia wood posts installed

* New rock wall at front property line of the home lot



Other features of the home and property include:

* Newer front loading washer/dryer off the kitchen, with additional washer dryer set in garage

* Roof replaced in 2018

* Two huge lanais for relaxing, dining and entertaining.

* Ocean view out front, with golf course / open space in the back

* Two car garage with new drywall

* Storage shed in the back for all your gardening and storage needs

* A variety of trees including orange, avocado, lime, guava, papaya, and chestnut

For open house information, contact Bill Babbitt, Windermere C & H Properties at 808-329-2601

94-5817 Kilo Makani Pl, Naalehu, 96772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Located on the 2nd Fairway of Discovery Harbour Golf Course, this home has everything that needed for Hawaii living!! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ENORMOUS exterior Lanai for additional outdoor living area, amazing views of the ocean and golf course and so much more! Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs and Primary Suite/Bathroom AND Den Upstairs. Master Bedroom features a huge walk in closet and updated bathroom!! Lots of windows throughout the house offer natural lighting throughout this updated and functional floor plan. In addition to all of this, this home has a Photovoltaic System (leased through SunRun) which offers huge savings on electric bill.

Yard features a variety of fruit trees as well as sprawling grassy space which is so large it has hosted weddings and other events.

The layout of the home is extremely private as the front entry and garage face the street and once you open the door you are entering an amazing lanai and living space.

For open house information, contact Julie Enriques, The Land Office, LLC at 808-939-7227