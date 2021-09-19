Linda Vista Real Estate Services welcomes Bethany Adkins

Established in 1994, Jon Underhill Real Estate is a full-service real estate company distinguished by its longstanding reputation and commitment to deliver unparalleled service to clients. The company has been acknowledged as AY’s Best Real Estate company since 2018 with several real estate agents recognized as AY’s Best Real Estate Agents. In 2020, Jon Underhill Real Estate sold $115,000,000 in residential sales. “While the company is known for selling high-end luxury homes, we want to be the real estate solution for every client in central Arkansas,” Principal Broker Brandy Harp says. The company’s mission is to employ a unique, specialized strategy to help each client succeed with their real estate investment, while always maintaining the highest level of professionalism, integrity and respect. “We set ourselves apart from the competition by being experts in every aspect of the process to help each client succeed with their real estate investment,” Harp says. With proven results in customer service, financial management, marketing and advertising, the company works diligently to not only meet, but exceed their clients’ goals.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO