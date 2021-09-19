CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Vista Real Estate Services welcomes Bethany Adkins

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Vista Real Estate Services is proud to welcome new agent Bethany Adkins to the brokerage. Adkins has been a community server and caregiver for 16 years. She has served CHEER and Visiting Angels as a caregiver and has acted as coordinator for Delaware Mentor respectively. Her commitment to the community is evident because she has lived in hers for 30 years. Adkins has loved growing up at the beach, and she plans to promote and achieve in all aspects of the real estate industry.

www.capegazette.com

