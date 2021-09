That Beijing must agree to if it wants to talk accession. On 16 September, China officially applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) comprising Australia and 10 other members. The free-trade pact is the most extensive in the region, and accounts for almost 14 per cent of global GDP. Before pulling out in 2018, the U.S. originally led the agreement’s design with a view to countering elements of China’s state-dominated economy through transparency requirements and disciplines against state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The goal was to embed a 21st century rules-based trading system in the region. China was to be welcomed only if it met those standards.

