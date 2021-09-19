Check out these homes for sale in Ipswich now

(Ipswich, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ipswich will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

47 Main Street, Mina, 57451 5 Beds 4 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Gorgeous Home in a Serene Country Setting! Close to town and on the main bus route for edmunds county. This spacious location has room to grow! You wont want to miss this home! Call your Realtor today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Melanie R Bobby, Jency Agency at 605-725-3130

310 4Th Street, Ipswich, 57451 3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,070 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Dont let this one get away! Charming Home with restored and well cared for hard wood through out! Huge heated garage. Amazing Large Kitchen!

For open house information, contact Melanie R Bobby, Jency Agency at 605-725-3130

13026 358Th Avenue, Ipswich, 57451 4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1994

10.36 Acres just minutes North of Ipswich. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, Manufactured home with 30x36 attached garage & large breezeway. The 2nd home was built in 1915 and has not been occupied since 2018. Web water, 40x80 outbuilding. Call today for more information...

For open house information, contact Brittany A. Smart, Jency Agency at 605-725-3130

302 3Rd Avenue, Ipswich, 57451 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

You Will Totally flip out when you see this Completely Remodeled 2 Bed, 2 Bath ranch and just a short drive from Aberdeen! Too Many updates to list, make an appointment for a showing today! Don't let this one pass you by!

For open house information, contact Jessica Slettedahl, Century 21 Investment Realtors at 605-225-7179