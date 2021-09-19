CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ipswich, SD

Check out these homes for sale in Ipswich now

Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 4 days ago

(Ipswich, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ipswich will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcCWj_0c10EOSA00

47 Main Street, Mina, 57451

5 Beds 4 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Gorgeous Home in a Serene Country Setting! Close to town and on the main bus route for edmunds county. This spacious location has room to grow! You wont want to miss this home! Call your Realtor today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Melanie R Bobby, Jency Agency at 605-725-3130

Copyright © 2021 Aberdeen Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSD-21-404)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25axUX_0c10EOSA00

310 4Th Street, Ipswich, 57451

3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,070 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Dont let this one get away! Charming Home with restored and well cared for hard wood through out! Huge heated garage. Amazing Large Kitchen!

For open house information, contact Melanie R Bobby, Jency Agency at 605-725-3130

Copyright © 2021 Aberdeen Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSD-21-293)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gd6ot_0c10EOSA00

13026 358Th Avenue, Ipswich, 57451

4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1994

10.36 Acres just minutes North of Ipswich. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, Manufactured home with 30x36 attached garage & large breezeway. The 2nd home was built in 1915 and has not been occupied since 2018. Web water, 40x80 outbuilding. Call today for more information...

For open house information, contact Brittany A. Smart, Jency Agency at 605-725-3130

Copyright © 2021 Aberdeen Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSD-20-354)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TUC3_0c10EOSA00

302 3Rd Avenue, Ipswich, 57451

2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

You Will Totally flip out when you see this Completely Remodeled 2 Bed, 2 Bath ranch and just a short drive from Aberdeen! Too Many updates to list, make an appointment for a showing today! Don't let this one pass you by!

For open house information, contact Jessica Slettedahl, Century 21 Investment Realtors at 605-225-7179

Copyright © 2021 Aberdeen Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSD-21-437)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ipswich, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Sd
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Ipswich Journal

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich, SD
15
Followers
234
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ipswich Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy