4-H clubs in Stutsman, LaMoure, Foster, Ransom counties among those recognized for healthful habits
4-H’ers from clubs throughout North Dakota were recognized for incorporating nutrition, fitness and health activities into their club meetings in 2020-21. The fourth “H” in 4-H stands for “health,” and 28 4-H clubs from 13 counties are making healthful habits part of the culture of their clubs. They were designated as Healthy North Dakota 4-H Clubs for 2020 to 2021.www.jamestownsun.com
Comments / 0