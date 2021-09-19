CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster County, ND

4-H clubs in Stutsman, LaMoure, Foster, Ransom counties among those recognized for healthful habits

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article4-H’ers from clubs throughout North Dakota were recognized for incorporating nutrition, fitness and health activities into their club meetings in 2020-21. The fourth “H” in 4-H stands for “health,” and 28 4-H clubs from 13 counties are making healthful habits part of the culture of their clubs. They were designated as Healthy North Dakota 4-H Clubs for 2020 to 2021.

