Should You Be Driving On All-Season Tires or Summer Tires?

There are so many types of tires out there, so it can be pretty easy to get mixed up in all the confusion of definitions and recommendations. Summer tires are for driving in summer and winter tires for driving in winter, right? If all-season tires are best for all seasons, as it seems to say on the tin, would this mean that all-season tires are for snow as well? In terms of all-weather tires vs all-season tires, are these just synonyms for the same tires, and if not, which tires are best, and why? These are all common questions, just like which tires go best with AWD or off-roading? The answers to each are more nuanced than you may think, so taking a closer look is definitely advisable.