Fairplay-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fairplay, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairplay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1392 W Longbow Drive, Como, 80432 3 Beds 3 Baths | $824,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Own your own Private Canyon 7+ acres! Loaded with Rock Formations, Spruce, Aspen & Bristlecone Pine. Unique Custom Round Log Home. Awesome property within box canyon. 3 BDRM/3BA Log home perfect for year round living or weekend get-a-way. No need to go exploring--You have it all here. Cooks will love the huge Kitchen with modern touch & new granite counters. Large game room @ lower level, ideal for more sleeping space. Plenty of storage in oversized garage. IM F13 L2

35 Wyandot Way, Como, 80432 4 Beds 3 Baths | $674,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 2004

MAGIC IN THE MOUNTAINS. Spacious open concept home is a Mountain Paradise. 3 BR & 2 full baths, Mud Room/Laundry, Great Room, Fireplace, Dining & Kitchen on main level. Beautiful Master. Lower level huge Bonus Bedroom, office, Great Room, full Bath, Mud Room & entry into OS 2 car garage. Spectacular Wrap around deck brings the outdoors in through the Tower of Windows. Enormous views from every room. 2.05 acres usable land & Bunkhouse shed. Circular drive for year round convenience. Lot 14 IM F-4

321 Piaute Way, Como, 80432 3 Beds 2 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,090 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Jaw Dropping Mountain Retreat on 1.09AC! Huge Vaulted Great room w/T&G ceilings, wall of windows to take in the continental divide right out the deck, amazing top end finishes. 3bed/2 bath, extra room for entertaining or the BIG family gathering. Granite Counters, LED lighting, gorgeous hardwood cabinetry and floors. 2nd entertaining area below with custom bar, and amazing TV room. This gem of a mountain retreat is everything you hoped and dreamed of only ~35 miles from Breck!!

407 Puma Place, Fairplay, 80440 3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This stunning Log Home has it all! Enjoy the Privacy of an acre+ lot with mature landscaping and no neighbors in sight. Admire long-range views and enjoy all day natural light through your raked wall of windows. Ideal location only 25mi to skiing in Breckenridge and 45mi to rafting in Buena Vista. Other features include hardwood floors, attached heated garage and an oversized deck. Stellar rental numbers! Enjoy all the mountains have to offer without sacrificing on quality and privacy.

