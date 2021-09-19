CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Superior, NE

House hunt Superior: See what’s on the market now

Superior News Alert
Superior News Alert
 4 days ago

(Superior, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Superior. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3faT_0c10E9IW00

1306 Sunrise Circle, Superior, 68978

3 Beds 3 Baths | $438,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,714 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - WOW! LUXURY LIVING- you can't build for this price! This custom-built three bedroom, three bathroom home will blow you away! On the main level you will find three bedrooms, one currently used as an office, a large laundry room, kitchen, dining, breakfast nook, and two seating areas. The basement is unfinished and ready for your personal touches. You will enjoy this open floor plan with over 2,700 sq. ft. of living space, along with the Limestone fireplace. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, a large walk-in pantry, a double oven, and an open concept! The master suite included a garden tub and heated title floors. Step outside into your fully-insulated four car garage- heated and air conditioned, with lots of room for projects! You will also appreciate the large covered back patio! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Sidney Rokusek, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22116802)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dt4N_0c10E9IW00

1041 E 3Rd St, Superior, 68978

2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with recent updates that include vaulted ceiling in new eat-in kitchen with island and attached family room area. Home has central heat and air with mini-split. Large yard with 3 outbuildings - a double car garage and 2 tool/garden sheds for all your storage needs! Some finish work to be completed. Perfect for the weekend carpenter to put your own touches on! Appliances are included!

For open house information, contact Deborah Warne, Warne Real Estate at 785-378-3008

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11013107)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmOwz_0c10E9IW00

624 N Kansas Street, Superior, 68978

2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Looking for a great home in an established neighborhood? This one could be for you! Featuring two bedrooms, one bathroom, a large dining area, living room, and a remodeled kitchen, you will have plenty of room to entertain! Take a seat on your front deck or back patio! This one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Sidney Rokusek, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22122231)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, NE
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Superior News Alert

Superior News Alert

Superior, NE
18
Followers
228
Post
733
Views
ABOUT

With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy