House hunt Superior: See what’s on the market now

(Superior, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Superior. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1306 Sunrise Circle, Superior, 68978 3 Beds 3 Baths | $438,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,714 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - WOW! LUXURY LIVING- you can't build for this price! This custom-built three bedroom, three bathroom home will blow you away! On the main level you will find three bedrooms, one currently used as an office, a large laundry room, kitchen, dining, breakfast nook, and two seating areas. The basement is unfinished and ready for your personal touches. You will enjoy this open floor plan with over 2,700 sq. ft. of living space, along with the Limestone fireplace. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, a large walk-in pantry, a double oven, and an open concept! The master suite included a garden tub and heated title floors. Step outside into your fully-insulated four car garage- heated and air conditioned, with lots of room for projects! You will also appreciate the large covered back patio! Schedule your showing today!

1041 E 3Rd St, Superior, 68978 2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with recent updates that include vaulted ceiling in new eat-in kitchen with island and attached family room area. Home has central heat and air with mini-split. Large yard with 3 outbuildings - a double car garage and 2 tool/garden sheds for all your storage needs! Some finish work to be completed. Perfect for the weekend carpenter to put your own touches on! Appliances are included!

624 N Kansas Street, Superior, 68978 2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Looking for a great home in an established neighborhood? This one could be for you! Featuring two bedrooms, one bathroom, a large dining area, living room, and a remodeled kitchen, you will have plenty of room to entertain! Take a seat on your front deck or back patio! This one won't last long!

