Take a look at these homes on the Stuart market now

(Stuart, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stuart will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

36058 M Avenue, Earlham, 50072 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | 1,651 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for an amazing acreage just outside of West Des Moines? Look no further this home truly has everything you have been looking for. With nearly 4 acres of beautiful views this acreage has just the right amount of space for outdoor activities as well as entertaining! Not only can you have endless memories outside but this property also comes with a large chicken coop perfect for your birds. Once you enter inside you will immediately be greeted by a large open living room and massive kitchen all with plenty of updates. You will notice how meticulously this home has been cared for throughout its lifetime and guaranteed to be pleased with its structural integrity. Not only does this charming farmhouse have tons of awesome features and updates but it also has one thing most homes this age do not... a finished walkout basement with a fully redone ICF foundation!! Outside you have a large deck, gigantic fire pit, and a large 4+ car garage. This one is truly one of a kind. Come and take a look at this rare opportunity today!

1113 Grant Street, Redfield, 50233 4 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,243 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to small town living in Redfield! This 1.5 story has been updated and is ready for its new owner! New painting inside and out + new flooring all throughout the home. The main floor consists of the master bedroom, living room, kitchen, + full bath and laundry. Upstairs you will find the additional 3 bedrooms. The backyard is fully fenced in to enjoy as well. Call and schedule a showing today!

8126 Hickory Street, Dexter, 50070 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Sellers are Highly Motivated! Over 2400 square foot, beautiful new home in the quiet Diamondhead Lake Community. This home has great location with lots of nearby amenities like; the community pool in the nearby town of Stuart, a smaller (but thriving) school district, along with many great restaurants for when you want a night out. Whether you want to relax or entertain, this new home is for you! This Ranch is situated on 3 total lots. The floor plan features a spacious kitchen open to the living area, main floor laundry, hall storage and HUGE bedrooms. Lower level is fully finished w/guest room, family room & a full bath. This home is an easy commute, just 35 minutes from WDM. Call today for your private showing and enjoy lake living and be able to feel like you are on vacation every day! All information obtained from seller and public records.

1307 Jackson Street, Redfield, 50233 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Don't miss this very nice ranch home in the Great little town of Redfield. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, nice yard with mature trees, great location and a garage as well. Plus you'll enjoy the lower level finish with newer flooring, new hot water heater and very well cared for home, it won't last long at this price so Call Now for your private tour!

