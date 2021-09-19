CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Challis, ID

House hunt Challis: See what’s on the market now

Challis Today
Challis Today
 4 days ago

(Challis, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Challis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1184 Garden Creek Road, Challis, 83226

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,199,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,372 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Custom 4300 + sq ft, 5 beds, 3 bath, 3 car oversized garage, sitting on 13.75 acres in Lost River Mtn. Range, great family home or corporate retreat...private creek with fish, private shooting range, near hunting, fishing, skiing, hot springs, golf, mountain lakes, world-class white-water rafting, horse property, backs up to hundreds of miles of ATV trails. Close to World famous Sun Valley year-round resort, near small town of Challis with all services, 4 miles from 300+ person class retreat.

For open house information, contact Gary D'Orazio, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson at 208-672-0447

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98796165)

13755 S Racoon Dr, Other, 83226

4 Beds 2 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A slice of heaven that could be a full time residence or a fantastic getaway retreat. Lovingly cared for, custom built home is surrounded by 5.5 acres of paradise. This highly desired mountain home includes a private fishing pond within walking distance, meeting areas, and places to access BLM land on your summer or winter recreational toys. Three full RV pads with all hookups will make memorable

For open house information, contact Nathanael L Covington, Price Real Estate Inc at 208-232-4663

Copyright © 2021 Sun Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SVBORID-21-328027)

129 Peregrine Place, Challis, 83226

3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This 2 acre parcel includes a nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 1982 manufactured home, sitting on a hill with great views of the valley. This home has been updated with in the last 10 years with new siding, new metal roof, and energy saving windows. This property has a very nice horse setup including a 3 indoor/ outdoor stall barn with running water, tack shed, and plenty of room for hay. The property is fenced and cross fenced with separate dry pastures, and a spectacular round pen. There are a lot of special things about this property such as outdoor outlets, frost free hydrants, and animal proof gates. The home has nicely landscaped, fenced yard with a deck on each side to enjoy. To many extras to mention. Come and see for yourself as it is priced to sell and won't last long!!!

For open house information, contact Lisa Benson, A Dream Away Realty at 208-879-4663

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2136883)

240 E Valley Avenue, Challis, 83226

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Manufactured Home | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1969

IF you are looking for a reasonable priced home in the city limits of Challis then look no farther. This 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home is very nice and cozy. The inside has been updated and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. With the upgrades this home has had it is very efficient and the utilities are cheap. On an average the electricity runs $51.04 a month, the water & sewer run $45.47, and the propane runs $60.34. There is also a very nice deck that you will find yourself spending a lot of time on. The lot is also nicely landscaped and includes a nice chain link fence to hold your pet in. You are just a few minutes to the golf course if that is your favorite pastime. Check this home out and enjoy life nestled in a great neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Lisa Benson, A Dream Away Realty at 208-879-4663

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2138447)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Challis Today

Challis Today

ABOUT

With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

