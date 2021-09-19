Take a look at these homes for sale in Bowman

(Bowman, ND) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bowman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

403 5Th Ave Sw, Bowman, 58623 5 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Property Note: This classic 1 1/2 story home is looking for its new owner! Fenced backyard and large detached heated/insulated garage, newer siding and shingles are just a few of the updates that have been completed in the past few years. There is around 1900 square feet of living space on all 3 floors of this home which include 4 bedrooms on levels 1 and 2 combined, and 1 nonconforming bedroom located in the basement, 3 full bathrooms, 1 flex room on the 2nd level currently being used as a laundry room. Main level also features a living room, dining room, and kitchen. Address: 403 5th Ave SW - Bowman, ND Lot Size: 175 ft. x 140 ft. Legal: N 25 ft. Lot 11, Lot 12, Block 64, Auditor's Plat #1, Bowman City Parcel #: 35-0002-06615-000 Taxes (2020): $759.59 Property Information: Built: 1910 Style: 1 1/2 Story Total Living: 1002 sq. ft. main level with 22 sq. ft entry, about 450 sq. ft. upper level, 450 sq. ft. basement Total Bedrooms: 4 bedrooms + 1 nonconforming in basement Total Bathrooms: 3 Living Room: yes Kitchen: Full kitchen Main Level Appliances: Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Portable Dishwasher Lower Level Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washing Machine and Dryer Upper Level Appliances: Washing Machine, Dryer HVAC: Forced Natural Gas/ Central Air Conditioning installed in 2013 Garage: Detached 2 Stall Oversized Heated/Insulated Garage

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

26 Nw Drive, Bowman, 58623 2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2006

HOUSE FOR SALE 26 NW Drive - Bowman, ND Price: $175,000 Property Note: One level living in a quiet neighborhood, close to schools and hospital. This home was built in 2006 and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, open living, kitchen and dining, and separate laundry. Storage unit available with this property as well. Located in a cul-de-sac, this property has a private feel with a large backyard for entertaining or for family time! Address: 26 NW Drive - Bowman, ND Lot Size: 46 ft. Front x 155 ft. Rear x 110 ft. Side Legal: Section 10-131-102, Block 2, Lot 20A, Northwest Estates Addition, City of Bowman Parcel #: 35-0022-07000-001 Taxes (2019): $2032.24 Property Information: Built: 2006 Style: Ranch Total Living: 1440 finished sq. ft. Total Bedrooms: 2 Total Bathrooms: 2 Living Room: Open concept Kitchen: No appliances will convey HVAC: Natural Gas Forced/Central Air Conditioning Interior Features: One level living, handicap accessible throughout the home Exterior Features: Large yard, storage unit available Garage: Attached 28 ft. x 22 ft.

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

101 5Th Ave Nw, Bowman, 58623 4 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Property Note: So much potential for this classic home and oversized lot! This home sits on 3 city lots with mature trees and bushes surrounding the entire property. A small detached garage and small storage shed is also located on the property. This home must be seen to appreciate the potential! Call for a private viewing today! Property Information: Address: 105 5th Ave NW, Bowman, ND Lot Size: .482 Acres Legal: Lots 4-6, Block 46, Milwaukee 2nd Addition, City of Bowman, Bowman County Parcel #: 35-0013-06228-000 Taxes (2020): TBD Built: 1908 Style: 1 1/2 Story Frame Total Living: 1800 Total Bedrooms: 4 Total Bathrooms: 2 Garage: Detached Single Stall Garage

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

210 6Th Ave Nw, Bowman, 58623 3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1967

HOUSE FOR SALE 210 6th Ave NW - Bowman, ND PRICE: $105,000 Property Note: Cute starter home! This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the main floor. Separate laundry room located in back entryway. Kitchen is walk through style with eat-in dining. Sink and faucet in kitchen have been recently replaced and you will find fresh paint throughout the home, interior as well as exterior! Contact Ali today to schedule your private viewing! Address: 210 6th Ave NW - Bowman, ND Lot Size: 7000 sq. ft. Legal: Lot 12, Block 45, Milwaukee 2nd Add'n., City of Bowman, County of Bowman, ND Parcel #: 35-0013-06223-000 Taxes (2020): $1082.22 Property Information: Built: 1967 Style: Ranch Total Living: 1435 sq. ft. Total Bedrooms: 3 Total Bathrooms: 1 on Main Floor, 1 3/4 Bath in Basement Living Room: 1 Main Level Appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer, dryer Laundry Room: Located on main floor HVAC: Forced Natural Gas Heat Interior Features: 2021 Updates: New paint throughout upper level, new carpet in living room, refrigerator new within last 6 months, updated light fixtures throughout. Electrical has been partially updated throughout the house. All appliances within the home will convey. Exterior Features: Covered patio added in 2019, exterior house paint in 2021, roof is approximately 4 years old. Storage shed located in backyard.

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968