CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowman, ND

Take a look at these homes for sale in Bowman

Bowman Voice
Bowman Voice
 4 days ago

(Bowman, ND) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bowman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZ7SZ_0c10DqlN00

403 5Th Ave Sw, Bowman, 58623

5 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Property Note: This classic 1 1/2 story home is looking for its new owner! Fenced backyard and large detached heated/insulated garage, newer siding and shingles are just a few of the updates that have been completed in the past few years. There is around 1900 square feet of living space on all 3 floors of this home which include 4 bedrooms on levels 1 and 2 combined, and 1 nonconforming bedroom located in the basement, 3 full bathrooms, 1 flex room on the 2nd level currently being used as a laundry room. Main level also features a living room, dining room, and kitchen. Address: 403 5th Ave SW - Bowman, ND Lot Size: 175 ft. x 140 ft. Legal: N 25 ft. Lot 11, Lot 12, Block 64, Auditor's Plat #1, Bowman City Parcel #: 35-0002-06615-000 Taxes (2020): $759.59 Property Information: Built: 1910 Style: 1 1/2 Story Total Living: 1002 sq. ft. main level with 22 sq. ft entry, about 450 sq. ft. upper level, 450 sq. ft. basement Total Bedrooms: 4 bedrooms + 1 nonconforming in basement Total Bathrooms: 3 Living Room: yes Kitchen: Full kitchen Main Level Appliances: Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Portable Dishwasher Lower Level Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washing Machine and Dryer Upper Level Appliances: Washing Machine, Dryer HVAC: Forced Natural Gas/ Central Air Conditioning installed in 2013 Garage: Detached 2 Stall Oversized Heated/Insulated Garage

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10997593)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsPD0_0c10DqlN00

26 Nw Drive, Bowman, 58623

2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2006

HOUSE FOR SALE 26 NW Drive - Bowman, ND Price: $175,000 Property Note: One level living in a quiet neighborhood, close to schools and hospital. This home was built in 2006 and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, open living, kitchen and dining, and separate laundry. Storage unit available with this property as well. Located in a cul-de-sac, this property has a private feel with a large backyard for entertaining or for family time! Address: 26 NW Drive - Bowman, ND Lot Size: 46 ft. Front x 155 ft. Rear x 110 ft. Side Legal: Section 10-131-102, Block 2, Lot 20A, Northwest Estates Addition, City of Bowman Parcel #: 35-0022-07000-001 Taxes (2019): $2032.24 Property Information: Built: 2006 Style: Ranch Total Living: 1440 finished sq. ft. Total Bedrooms: 2 Total Bathrooms: 2 Living Room: Open concept Kitchen: No appliances will convey HVAC: Natural Gas Forced/Central Air Conditioning Interior Features: One level living, handicap accessible throughout the home Exterior Features: Large yard, storage unit available Garage: Attached 28 ft. x 22 ft.

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10951899)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmyFY_0c10DqlN00

101 5Th Ave Nw, Bowman, 58623

4 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Property Note: So much potential for this classic home and oversized lot! This home sits on 3 city lots with mature trees and bushes surrounding the entire property. A small detached garage and small storage shed is also located on the property. This home must be seen to appreciate the potential! Call for a private viewing today! Property Information: Address: 105 5th Ave NW, Bowman, ND Lot Size: .482 Acres Legal: Lots 4-6, Block 46, Milwaukee 2nd Addition, City of Bowman, Bowman County Parcel #: 35-0013-06228-000 Taxes (2020): TBD Built: 1908 Style: 1 1/2 Story Frame Total Living: 1800 Total Bedrooms: 4 Total Bathrooms: 2 Garage: Detached Single Stall Garage

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11019934)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5U5p_0c10DqlN00

210 6Th Ave Nw, Bowman, 58623

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1967

HOUSE FOR SALE 210 6th Ave NW - Bowman, ND PRICE: $105,000 Property Note: Cute starter home! This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the main floor. Separate laundry room located in back entryway. Kitchen is walk through style with eat-in dining. Sink and faucet in kitchen have been recently replaced and you will find fresh paint throughout the home, interior as well as exterior! Contact Ali today to schedule your private viewing! Address: 210 6th Ave NW - Bowman, ND Lot Size: 7000 sq. ft. Legal: Lot 12, Block 45, Milwaukee 2nd Add'n., City of Bowman, County of Bowman, ND Parcel #: 35-0013-06223-000 Taxes (2020): $1082.22 Property Information: Built: 1967 Style: Ranch Total Living: 1435 sq. ft. Total Bedrooms: 3 Total Bathrooms: 1 on Main Floor, 1 3/4 Bath in Basement Living Room: 1 Main Level Appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer, dryer Laundry Room: Located on main floor HVAC: Forced Natural Gas Heat Interior Features: 2021 Updates: New paint throughout upper level, new carpet in living room, refrigerator new within last 6 months, updated light fixtures throughout. Electrical has been partially updated throughout the house. All appliances within the home will convey. Exterior Features: Covered patio added in 2019, exterior house paint in 2021, roof is approximately 4 years old. Storage shed located in backyard.

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11019885)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POLITICS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bowman County, ND
City
Bowman, ND
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Stove#Laundry Room#Dishwasher#Auditor#Plat 1#Washing Machine#Dryer#Pifer S Auction Realty#House For Sale#Garage#Property Information#Bowman Nd Lot Size#Milwaukee 2nd Addition#Block 45
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Bowman Voice

Bowman Voice

Bowman, ND
10
Followers
206
Post
685
Views
ABOUT

With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy