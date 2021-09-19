Take a look at these homes for sale in Cook

(Cook, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cook. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8804 Highway 1, Cook, 55723 3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Great location! This year round 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is set on 12.14 acres and near the Superior National Forest. All one level living. Home is in need of some TLC. Fully insulated and heated 2 stall detached garage was built in 2016. New septic and mound system dug in 2016.

7522 Oak Narrows Road, Cook, 55723 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 948 Square Feet | Built in 1945

LAKE VERMILION Rustic cabin resting on a new foundation within walking distance of Timbuktu Marina and Lake Vermilion has the look and feel of times gone by and is waiting for you to finish to your taste. Rustic: No well no septic no electric. There is a large living room with wood burning rock fireplace as its focal point and wood walls and ceilings throughout. French doors lead to the enclosed front porch where you can catch a glimpse of Lake Vermilion in the distance. There is one bedroom, nice size kitchen and bathroom off the entry foyer. Relax in the enclosed front porch or build a fire in the stone fireplace on those cool evenings. Make this into the get away of your dreams.

3154 Woolverton Rd, Cook, 55723 4 Beds 7 Baths | $3,985,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,842 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Private Peninsula Estate On Lake Vermilion, Like Driving To Your Own Island! Ideal Location In Norwegian Bay, just 18 miles to town or airport. 18.5 acres & 2860 ft lakeshore w/opposite shoreline mainly undeveloped. Custom built 2014 to showcase views of the water from almost every room. 4 King suite BRs, 7 baths, 4 fireplaces, attached 3 st garage w/fitness rm & sauna above, hidden wine cellar. Timeless limestone exterior w/slate roof & copper gutters, chimneys & turrets. Two story great rm w/massive firepl. Alder, granite & marble kitch w/walk in pantry & island open to great rm, dining, bar & screen porch, all lakeside. Main flr lakeside King suite w/firepl & glass doors to lakeside patio. Main flr laundry. Upstairs, 3 King suites, library, 3rd flr scotch rm w/lakeside deck. In flr heat, cent air, drilled well, back up generator, manicured grounds. Boathouse w/2 rails. Boat launch. 2 docks. Click link to view 3D Tour!

2690 Mordini Rd, Cook, 55723 1 Bed 1 Bath | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Seasonal 1 BR, 1 bath cabin located in Oak Narrows would make a great jumping off point to enjoy all that Lake Vermilion has to offer. Cabin has large living/dining/kitchen area, full bath, entry with laundry area, lp forced air furnace w/central air and patio door leading to the screen porch to allow you to enjoy "being at the lake". Extras include wooded 4.55 acre lot with 150+' lksh, storage sheds, fish cleaning shed, crib dock, lakewater system. This property can be used as a mainland access for boat access only property owners with a cabin for overnight stays when you get to the lake late or for overflow guests.

