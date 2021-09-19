Take a look at these homes on the Wrangell market now

(Wrangell, AK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wrangell. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Lot 10A Haines Rd/Shoemaker Loop, Wrangell, 99929 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom, 2 bath home located approximately five miles from downtown Wrangell. Looking for a starter home or a summer get away? Here you go! Tucked away from the main road and surrounded by trees, this large lot feels very private. The house features 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, pantry, large living room, office space (or craft room) and huge deck space all across the front of the house. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and en suite bathroom, and a sliding glass door that opens up to the deck. Plenty of room on the lot gives this place lots of potential for expanding.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Harding, Wrangell Real Estate at 907-874-4445

335 Cassiar, Wrangell, 99929 5 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in None

This spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath house is located a few blocks from downtown Wrangell at the end of a quiet street. This house has it all! The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with double sinks. The kitchen has stainless appliances, and wood floors. Windows across the front of the house give the living room lots of natural light and the view of the water and mountains beyond is beautiful. A glass door leads you out onto the large deck. A one car attached carport offers shelter for one vehicle and another larger carport has plenty of room for a second vehicle and whatever else needs tucked under cover. Did I mention the beautiful ocean view?

