Check out these homes on the Stamford market now

281 Benjamin Road, Gilboa, 12076 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1868

A classic nineteenth-century farmhouse reimagined as a modern home + studio space on a serene 6.6 acres with stunning views of the Catskills and private woods surrounding the property. 1,400 square feet of living space with a contemporary kitchen and living room with oversized picture windows overlooking the sprawling landscape. The studio nestled behind the main house has plenty of space that can be easily converted to a rental unit.The home was renovated two years ago using quality materials. In addition to the Chef-designed kitchen, major renovations include updated plumbing with advanced water filtration, spray foam insulation, Paragon windows, new 200amp electrical service, Bertazzoni appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Induction cooktop/ convection oven), and an Electrolux washer/dryer. The floors are a mix of original wide plank pine and reclaimed oak.A 2-acre pond and stream, finished patio with mature landscaping, & 1,500 sq ft horse barn complete the picture.

180 Bloomville Hill Rd, Kortright, 13842 4 Beds 4 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Catskill Mountain Log Home Retreat on 198 +/- Acres ..This privately situated custom log home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths has plenty of room inside and out, for family and friends to come visit but still have their distance! Cook a lovely meal in your recently updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and then take the food right into the light filled Dining Room or straight out through the french doors to your back deck where you can sit and enjoy all that nature has to offer. Your inviting Living Room has Cathedral Ceilings, a Tulikivi Soapstone Wood stove to warm yourself up on those chilly nights and two sets of french doors that lead to the large front deck that would be great for entertaining. The Master Suite is situated on the first floor and has its own full bath and walk-in closet. There is another full bath on the first floor along with the second and third bedroom. Want to hang out and read a book in the loft and take in all the light from the wall of windows in the Living Room? Tired of reading, wander into one of the two bedrooms on the second floor and for a long winters nap. The third full bath is on the second floorl. Need more room....then go into the finished basement to watch TV and make yourself a snack in the fully functioning second kitchen in this spacious home. The two car drive under garage has its own 100 amp sub-panel. If you want to explore you can check out all the land that comes with this fantastic property....198 acres to roam, hunt on or ride your ATVs or snowmobiles on. Don't want to store those toys in the garage, then you can keep them in the machine shed that is closer to the road. I didn't yet mention the over 5300 feet of road frontage that touches three different roads.

904 Reinertsen Hill Road, Bovina, 13740 2 Beds 2 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,012 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This SPECTACULAR, stunningly RENOVATED (the photos will take you breath away), 1890 BOVINA FARMHOUSE on 267 GORGEOUS ACRES . . . features: an END-OF ROAD LOCATION (only 4 homes), 3 large-gorgeous PONDS, large multiple OPEN-MEADOWS (and wooded sections as well), PLUS . . . the most amazing PRIVATE VIEWS of the CATSKILL MOUNTAINS in all of its glory! There are many outstanding highlights to list . . . including: a first-floor OPEN FLOOR-PLAN with an absolutely CHARMING COTTAGE KITCHEN with SOAPSTONE COUNTER TOPS, GE Profile APPLIANCES and PENINSULA FEATURE . . . open DINING AREA with outdoor FIELDSTONE PATIO next to a small MEDITATION POND' . . . large OPEN LIVING AREA with a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE and separate OPEN SITTING-AREA . . . side MUDROOM with COVERED PORCH, washer-dryer, CUSTOM CABINETS and half-bath . . . a second-floor large beamed-ceiling MASTER BEDROOM (with covered porch), additional second bedroom (currently used as a DESIGN STUDIO) and two-sink LARGE BATHROOM . . . plus, the absolutely most dramatic COVERED-PORCH front entrance with lovely PERENNIAL GARDENS. Add to this . . . gorgeous RANDOM-WIDTH PINE FLOORS, many CUSTOM CABINETS thru-out the house and updated ELECTRIC CEILING LIGHTING! This home has many additional features to highlight: a detached 2-CAR GARAGE with 100-amp electric, new METAL ROOFS (for the house and garage), a LONG CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY (maintained by the town!) and MULTIPLE SOLAR PANELS (minimal electric costs!). LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Everyone wants to live in BOVINA: just minutes to DELHI SHOPPING (the County Seat), spectacular GOLF, hiking on the CATSKILL PARK TAILS, many FARMER MARKETS, 2 SKI MOUNTAINS (Belleayre & Plattekill), endless SNOWMOBILE TRAILS . . . and the home of the destination restaurant: BRUSHLAND EATING HOUSE!

2150 Mcmurdy Brook Road, Kortright, 13842 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Cabin | 804 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This innovative, immaculate, off-grid property features superior site design and aesthetics to maximize the natural features of the land. The long, winding, gated driveway curls past a 1/2 acre, 15 foot deep, bass stocked swim pond with generous dock space, and up towards a cabin cluster tucked in the private woods with 4 main structures including; a main 14x30 social lodge cabin, 2 heated bedroom cabanas, and a storage shed which could also be an entertainment space. The cabins are post and beam style with board and batten siding and new metal roofs. The main lodge features abundant natural light from the eyebrow windows running the whole length of the structure, and the sliding door opens invitingly to the deck and yard area. The clearing has distant southeasterly vistas - the whole place has an endearing summer camp vibe, and has even featured in Cabin Life magazine!*Check out the Video Tour*The property is set up to be efficient and worry-free with a thoughtful series of off-grid amenities and spatial arrangements. Running water is provided via the solar powered well pump, and the main lodge is powered by an ultra quiet Honda 3000 watt inverter generator. The refrigerator and range run on propane, as well as the on demand hot water heater. The full bath in the main lodge and 1/2 bath in the primary cabana both have 24/7 solar fans running off of 12 volt deep cycle marine batteries to keep air moving for the composting toilets. Heat in the 2 bedroom cabins comes from wall mount propane heaters, and the lodge has a woodstove. The site provides ample common space to share with family and friends in the lodge or by the campfire, while the insulated/heated separate cabins allow for periods of privacy. In addition, the site is capable of being developed further with a more robust solar array with battery bank, or a larger propane generator.The lot itself progresses from the town maintained dirt road, through a flat, partially wetland section with McMurdy Brook gurgling through, then up slightly to the creatively shaped pond site with space for recreation or possible additional quarters, and then into the woods with rock walls and natural rock features to explore. The cabin site is nicely level with room for parking or additional development. The property well-located to enjoy the abundance of recreational, artistic, and culinary delights of this burgeoning region (minutes to Hobart/Stamford,

