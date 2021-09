Without any public ceremony, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has signed a bill into law that further limits access to abortion in the state.The law, Senate Bill 4, bans doctors from providing abortion-inducing medication to women who are seven or more weeks pregnant. The bill passed through Texas’ state legislature in August, and Mr Abbott quietly signed it on Friday, state records show.The new law comes on the heels of Senate Bill 8, a highly restrictive abortion law that Mr Abbott signed with much more fanfare in May. The United States Supreme Court declined to block that law earlier...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO