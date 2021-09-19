CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garberville, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Garberville market now

 4 days ago

(Garberville, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Garberville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvepo_0c10Dh4400

1293 Holmes Flat Road, Holmes, 95559

2 Beds 1 Bath | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in 1938

HOLMES FLAT! 1.5 +/- ACRES ON A CORNER LOT. GRET LOCATION. LOT IS ALL FLAT AND USABLE. PROPERTY HAS 3 PARCEL NUMBERS, BEING SOLD AS ONE.THE HOUSE IS A TRUE FIXER, SO BRING YOUR IMAGINATION.

For open house information, contact John Egan, Coldwell Banker Six Rivers at 707-725-9376

Copyright © 2021 Humboldt Association of Realtors. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYRhb_0c10Dh4400

1901 Old Briceland Rd, Garberville, 95542

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1947

One of a kind 20 acre compound within minutes of Garberville. Beautiful home with 3 beds/2 bath, a newer cabin/Studio apartment, large 2 story barn Permitted for on site- trimming, processing, packaging with prop rooms. The property has a swimming pool, 3 room storage barn, a tree house for guests, and a legal county & State cannabis permit for 4,000 Mixed light and 960 sf of Outdoor cultivation. Licenses are in great shape. This homestead could be an amazing cannabis tourism or B&B. It's location and licensing make it the perfect getaway, and or homestead where your business is at your fingertips. Tons of opportunity to take this and make it into a cannabis hub. Well, catchment- plenty of tank storage, and a pond too!....Come make this place your home and working business at the same time

For open house information, contact Brooklyn Marvin, TOP Properties at 530-623-2041

Copyright © 2021 Trinity County MLS. All rights reserved.

Garberville, CA
