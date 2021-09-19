Check out these homes for sale in Siren now

(Siren, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Siren than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

27789 Yellow Lake Road, Webster, 54893 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to the lake! Nice 3BR/2BA home with 105 feet of frontage on Little Yellow Lake. Open floor plan with wood ceiling beams, large living room with big picture window & woodstove, 2 main floor bedrooms plus full, walkout basement with family room, bedroom, bathroom & laundry area. Maintenance-free steel siding & large deck to enjoy overlooking the lake. Oversized 2-car, detached garage for parking & added storage. Wooded .66 acre lot on Little Yellow Lake - can also boat to Big Yellow Lake.

1278 300Th Avenue, Frederic, 54837 1 Bed 1 Bath | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2002

45 acres of beautiful woods set up as a turn key 2,000 tap sugar bush operation with the potential for growth. 1,650 taps set to go on 3/16" gravity tubing, 1,400 leading to one collection point near shop entrance. 1 BR/1BA cabin/home with certified kitchen and attached 29x27 shop. Offers a 24x16 shed w/ 16x8 lean to. If sugar making isn't your desire, just enjoy the peace and quiet, many trails throughout, and great hunting.

2591 State Hwy 35, Luck, 54853 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1930

2 bd / 1 bt home would be great started home or investment opportunity. New septic and central a/c. Has large garage and great workshop / storage building. This won't last long on market. Great location, close to both Village of Luck and Village of Frederic.

2364 109Th Street, Luck, 54853 3 Beds 1 Bath | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Rare and affordable opportunity to own a gorgeous cabin on beautiful Bone Lake! This property has a spacious outdoor area with a covered deck that has a great view of the lake to enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Three spacious bedrooms, laundry facilities, and everything you see inside this cabin is included! Furniture, fire pit, grill, patio furniture, wall hangings...everything! This is a turn key cabin that you can start enjoying right away. You don't have to cut grass, or deal with getting the docks in and out of the water. That is taken care of for you by the association. Walkable to restaurant, too! Schedule your showing today, this one won't last long!

