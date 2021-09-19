CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ackley, IA

Check out these homes on the Ackley market now

Ackley Post
Ackley Post
 4 days ago

(Ackley, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ackley. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RNHr_0c10DePt00

209 3Rd, Wellsburg, 50680

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,739 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Two story home in a quiet neighborhood in friendly Wellsburg. Home is in the middle of being remodeled. 2 bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets and a master bedroom on the main floor with a nice closet. Main floor bathroom just needs the finishing touches with a nice tub/shower and washer/dryer hook ups. Structural framing and foundation in good shape just have to finish walls to fit your plan. Would be a good home for a family or as a rental unit. Lot is a good size for a garden or a place for the kids to play.

For open house information, contact Rick Schmidt, Carl Luze Real Estate at 319-476-4949

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20214077)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgumT_0c10DePt00

404 Mcadoo, Wellsburg, 50680

4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Looking for a new place to call home? This well maintained brick home offers plenty of space and updates. Walking through the front door, you'll enter into the large living room which flows right into your dining and kitchen combo. Right off the kitchen is your main floor laundry with soaking sink. Head down the hallway to the main floor full bath with crisp white countertops. 3 bedrooms finish out the main floor. Downstairs, you will find another family room, plenty of storage, a full bath and access to the attached garage. Head outside and enjoy the beautiful landscaping and carport/patio area. Located in a quiet neighborhood on the edge of town close to school, golf course and public pool.

For open house information, contact Bethany Benner, Oakridge Real Estate at 319-277-5005

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20213688)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7Dy1_0c10DePt00

1307 Circle, Aplington, 50604

2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Small town living has never been better! This 2 bed, 2 bath home sits near the edge of town and offers space to make the home truly your own. Walk in from your covered front porch to the large living room with cozy fireplace perfect for those chilly fall nights. The living room flows into the dining and kitchen area with large island for meal prep or just a great place to hang out and catch up on your day. Off the dining room is a sliding glass door that leads to the patio with mature trees and fenced in yard. The main floor also boasts a master bedroom and bathroom, main floor laundry room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom that is freshly renovated. Head downstairs to make this home truly your own. The built in bar area is ready for game day and extra space is waiting to be transformed into a family room or spare bedroom! New water heater and radon mitigation in 2020.

For open house information, contact Rachel Iverson, Oakridge Real Estate at 319-277-5005

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20214468)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDJZO_0c10DePt00

1701 Custer Avenue, Iowa Falls, 50126

2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Are you tired of paying rent and want to own your own home? Here is your perfect chance. Enjoy small-town living in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Iowa Falls. The main level features a spacious living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and 3/4 bathroom. Downstairs you will find a kitchen, bar, a rec room, and plenty of storage space. If you are someone with hobbies, you are going to love this spacious garage with room for all your tools and toys. Schedule your tour to take a look at this home today!

For open house information, contact Marc Olson, Remax Real Estate Concepts-Nev at 515-382-8620

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-633943)

Ackley Post

Ackley Post

Ackley, IA
With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

