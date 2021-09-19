Check out these homes for sale in Stephenson now

(Stephenson, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stephenson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

221 S Florence St, Daggett, 49821 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great location if you work in Menominee or in Escanaba, quick drive either way. Home is situated in Daggett and quiet community, on a large lot for extra space to add on or put another garage. The upstairs has one bedroom with additional space for a kids play area or craft area. The main floor features all the important things, main bedroom, full bath, and laundry area. Many flower beds outside and 2 apple trees, expand the gardens, or add a big deck on the front for entertaining and grilling out. The 30 x 40 pole barn has plenty of room for vehicles or toys. Newer roof, furnace, water heater and pressure tank. A little bit of TLC and this is a great starter home or retirement home. Call quickly, homes are selling fast.

For open house information, contact JUDITH OWENS, STATE WIDE REAL ESTATE OF ESCANABA at 906-786-1308

W3970 31.5, Carney, 49812 3 Beds 1 Bath | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Though this home was built in 1918, it has been gutted to the studs! All newer mechanicals, propane in-floor heat, 200 amp service, metal roof, all newer appliances and flooring! 18 Ft vaulted ceilings with stone free standing wood stove. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and absolutely beautiful island custom made with raw edging...A MUST SEE!!! First floor master bedroom, sun porch style, to open the windows at night to allow a cool summer breeze and hear the frogs chirping from your 1 acre pond!! Grand staircase leads you to 2 bedrooms on second floor with large loft/landing perfect for sitting area or additional sleeping space. First floor laundry and wrap around deck to sit and enjoy the breath taking 80 acres of fields, trees, and apple orchard! Firepit area, nearly 3 car garage and nostalgic outhouse! Swimming pond is approximately 10ft deep with a windmill aerator system and beach area. 5 hunting blinds with 2 having heat ! Yes I said heated deer blinds! This property is too beautiful to describe in words- YOU MUST SEE IT!!

For open house information, contact KIMBERLY WEBB, LEEDS REAL ESTATE at 906-779-5333

W7274 Co Rd 356, Stephenson, 49887 2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Log cabin, tucked away on 40 wooded acres. Hunt or just watch deer, bear and turkeys out the door. This is a 2 bed, 1 bath full log home, block basement with an outside entry and an 8x30 3 season porch. A detached 36x24 garage with 220V, wood stove, 16x7 OH door makes for an ideal workshop and toy storage. 2 storage sheds and a wood shed. Fenced in garden. Supplemental wood stove hooked up to furnace.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL GOTSTEIN, COLDWELL BANKER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 715-324-5868

