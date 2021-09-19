CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thornton, NH

Take a look at these homes for sale in Thornton

Thornton Times
Thornton Times
 4 days ago

(Thornton, NH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Thornton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h27X5_0c10Dbli00

3348 Us Route 3, Thornton, 03285

4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,149 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Waterfront and Mnt Views ! Plenty of room for your RV and close to Corridor 11. This home is currently used as a 2 family, could easily be used as a 1 family home with an in-law or Entertainment Room-Suite. The main part of the home features a newer Kitchen, appliances, carpet, paint and other upgrades with 3 bedrooms and 1 and 3/4 bath plus 2 extra large rooms and storage on the upper floor rented for $1,500. The lower portion of the home can be accessed through an interior stairway or a walk out and an additional separate entrance. This level features an eat-in Kitchen and a large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This space is currently rented at $ 900 per month. Not in the flood Zone LOMA Letter on file. Both of the living areas overlook the brook and have mountain views. Come and watch the beavers, moose and other wildlife. a new over sized septic system, new underground electrical service. New electric panel in lower unit. Close to major Ski Areas, Golf Courses, National Forest and many lakes and rivers. Come sit by the Brook and enjoy the views. Watch Moose, Bears, Beavers and minks. Delayed Showings - Showings begin on June 18th. Commercially Zoned! NOTICE Accepting offers until Sept 1st! If not Under Agreement by 9-1 the owners will be doing short term/Ski rentals with the 2 units... money to be made here.... Great Ski House Can Sleep 12 +

For open house information, contact Terri Qualters, Roper Real Estate at 603-236-3636

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4866334)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r47Ze_0c10Dbli00

153 Mirror Lake Road, Woodstock, 03262

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 957 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Adorable 3 bedroom home with plenty of warmth and charm! Beautiful hardwood floors, wood stove, 3 season porch and front deck are just some of the lovely features. Walk across the street just a few minutes to gorgeous, crystal clear water at Mirror Lake Beach! Just 15 minutes to Lincoln and Loon Mountain. Delayed Showings. Showings begin at Open House Saturday August 7th 12-2. No appointment necessary.

For open house information, contact Rachel Xavier, KW Lakes and Mountains Realty/Meredith at 603-569-4663

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4876250)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gi0oK_0c10Dbli00

5 Bent Pine Drive, Campton, 03223

3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Imagine sitting on your 66' wrap around deck looking out at the mountains. This custom home feature 2530 sq ft on the first floor, Basement is stubbed in for 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and family room facing the mountains for extra living space. Generous allowances and still time to customize to your own tastes. This home was just sold in Belmont and may be viewed by appointment. Will custom build to your specs.

For open house information, contact Randolph Rush, Regarding Real Estate LLC at 603-488-1779

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4464033)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QH8E_0c10Dbli00

14 Dwarf Condo Drive, Woodstock, 03293

1 Bed 1 Bath | $169,000 | Cabin | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Located in the heart of the White Mountains, this cabin is ready for you to move in and start enjoying! Recently updated and sold completely furnished, you don't need to do a thing. New roof, windows, siding, kitchen appliances, paint, and more! Brand new Cabrio Balcony Roof Window and skylights on the second floor add natural light and help to catch a view of the mountains. Retreat to the private, fenced in backyard to sit by the fire and listen to the sounds of the babbling brook. Snowmobile trails are right across the street. 15 minutes to Loon Mountain, 25 minutes to Waterville Valley, and 2 hours to Boston. Delayed showings until Saturday, August 21.

For open house information, contact Adam Dow, Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty at 603-610-8500

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4878172)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NH
City
Thornton, NH
City
Belmont, NH
City
Waterville Valley, NH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Mnt Views#Entertainment Room Suite#Kitchen#Zone Loma Letter#Golf Courses#National Forest#Watch Moose#Mountains Realty Meredith#Basement#Brand
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Thornton Times

Thornton Times

Thornton, NH
5
Followers
247
Post
840
Views
ABOUT

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy