Take a look at these homes for sale in Thornton

(Thornton, NH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Thornton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3348 Us Route 3, Thornton, 03285 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,149 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Waterfront and Mnt Views ! Plenty of room for your RV and close to Corridor 11. This home is currently used as a 2 family, could easily be used as a 1 family home with an in-law or Entertainment Room-Suite. The main part of the home features a newer Kitchen, appliances, carpet, paint and other upgrades with 3 bedrooms and 1 and 3/4 bath plus 2 extra large rooms and storage on the upper floor rented for $1,500. The lower portion of the home can be accessed through an interior stairway or a walk out and an additional separate entrance. This level features an eat-in Kitchen and a large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This space is currently rented at $ 900 per month. Not in the flood Zone LOMA Letter on file. Both of the living areas overlook the brook and have mountain views. Come and watch the beavers, moose and other wildlife. a new over sized septic system, new underground electrical service. New electric panel in lower unit. Close to major Ski Areas, Golf Courses, National Forest and many lakes and rivers. Come sit by the Brook and enjoy the views. Watch Moose, Bears, Beavers and minks. Delayed Showings - Showings begin on June 18th. Commercially Zoned! NOTICE Accepting offers until Sept 1st! If not Under Agreement by 9-1 the owners will be doing short term/Ski rentals with the 2 units... money to be made here.... Great Ski House Can Sleep 12 +

For open house information, contact Terri Qualters, Roper Real Estate at 603-236-3636

153 Mirror Lake Road, Woodstock, 03262 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 957 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Adorable 3 bedroom home with plenty of warmth and charm! Beautiful hardwood floors, wood stove, 3 season porch and front deck are just some of the lovely features. Walk across the street just a few minutes to gorgeous, crystal clear water at Mirror Lake Beach! Just 15 minutes to Lincoln and Loon Mountain. Delayed Showings. Showings begin at Open House Saturday August 7th 12-2. No appointment necessary.

For open house information, contact Rachel Xavier, KW Lakes and Mountains Realty/Meredith at 603-569-4663

5 Bent Pine Drive, Campton, 03223 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Imagine sitting on your 66' wrap around deck looking out at the mountains. This custom home feature 2530 sq ft on the first floor, Basement is stubbed in for 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and family room facing the mountains for extra living space. Generous allowances and still time to customize to your own tastes. This home was just sold in Belmont and may be viewed by appointment. Will custom build to your specs.

For open house information, contact Randolph Rush, Regarding Real Estate LLC at 603-488-1779

14 Dwarf Condo Drive, Woodstock, 03293 1 Bed 1 Bath | $169,000 | Cabin | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Located in the heart of the White Mountains, this cabin is ready for you to move in and start enjoying! Recently updated and sold completely furnished, you don't need to do a thing. New roof, windows, siding, kitchen appliances, paint, and more! Brand new Cabrio Balcony Roof Window and skylights on the second floor add natural light and help to catch a view of the mountains. Retreat to the private, fenced in backyard to sit by the fire and listen to the sounds of the babbling brook. Snowmobile trails are right across the street. 15 minutes to Loon Mountain, 25 minutes to Waterville Valley, and 2 hours to Boston. Delayed showings until Saturday, August 21.

For open house information, contact Adam Dow, Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty at 603-610-8500