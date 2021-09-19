On the hunt for a home in Meridian? These houses are on the market

(Meridian, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Meridian. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

586 County Road 1120, Meridian, 76665 3 Beds 3 Baths | $8,995,000 | Farm | 4,157 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Trophy white-tail and exotic high fenced hunting operation awaits at the V-Bharre Ranch located in beautiful Bosque County! This is an incredibly scenic ranch! The main residence is a custom built rock and timber 3 bed 3 bath, 4,157 sq.ft home with office and 3 car garage. Also featuring a Hacienda style 3,954 sq.ft hunting lodge plus a 3 bed 3 bath 1,953 sq.ft guest house ideal for a ranch manager or family member. Game room, commercial kitchen with walk-in cooler and smokehouse, horse barn, workshop, and large implement shed. Spring fed lake with awesome fishing and terrific views from the wooded vistas. Giant white-tails & exotics! Equipment conveys! Truly turn-key. Property video on Capitol Ranch.

290 County Road 1296, Morgan, 76671 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful lake home with frontage on Lake Whitney. Two nice size bedrooms, two full baths open living area dinning room and kitchen. This home is move in ready. Has fresh paint and new carpet. Large deck all the way across the back of the house for enjoying beautiful sunsets and Lake Whitney. Washer & dryer, icebox and stove stay with home. Has a nice breezeway and storage building. This one will not last long. Boat ramp very close.

198 County Road 1275, Morgan, 76671 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nice Find Just One Minute To Lake Whitney! This three bedroom, three bath comes with a water well, workshop, garage combo, carport, RV cover and beautiful pecan and live oak trees. The home features two master bedrooms, the 3rd bedroom has been used as a craft or home office, cedar closet, indoor grill, open kitchen, dining, and family room and more. Fenced yard and covered patio add to the outdoor living experience. The land that this home sits on offers many possibilities. Would make a wonderful RV park or just enjoy the park like setting.

119 County Road 1740A, Laguna Park, 76634 3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 1980

LAKEFRONT PROPERTY. This house offers beautiful full panoramic view of Lake Whitney and stairs to access water. Three 50 AMP RV plugs. Concrete circle drive and foam insulated shop for your boat. Side parking for additional cars and or RVs. Property next door could also be included with this home for additional purchase.

