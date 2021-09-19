CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, TX

On the hunt for a home in Meridian? These houses are on the market

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Meridian, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Meridian. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8LJh_0c10DRtK00

586 County Road 1120, Meridian, 76665

3 Beds 3 Baths | $8,995,000 | Farm | 4,157 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Trophy white-tail and exotic high fenced hunting operation awaits at the V-Bharre Ranch located in beautiful Bosque County! This is an incredibly scenic ranch! The main residence is a custom built rock and timber 3 bed 3 bath, 4,157 sq.ft home with office and 3 car garage. Also featuring a Hacienda style 3,954 sq.ft hunting lodge plus a 3 bed 3 bath 1,953 sq.ft guest house ideal for a ranch manager or family member. Game room, commercial kitchen with walk-in cooler and smokehouse, horse barn, workshop, and large implement shed. Spring fed lake with awesome fishing and terrific views from the wooded vistas. Giant white-tails & exotics! Equipment conveys! Truly turn-key. Property video on Capitol Ranch.

For open house information, contact Cody Maxwell, Capitol Ranch Real Estate, LLC at 855-968-1200

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14571041)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDS6E_0c10DRtK00

290 County Road 1296, Morgan, 76671

2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful lake home with frontage on Lake Whitney. Two nice size bedrooms, two full baths open living area dinning room and kitchen. This home is move in ready. Has fresh paint and new carpet. Large deck all the way across the back of the house for enjoying beautiful sunsets and Lake Whitney. Washer & dryer, icebox and stove stay with home. Has a nice breezeway and storage building. This one will not last long. Boat ramp very close.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Durham, Cowtown Real Estate at 817-645-3350

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14618579)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RURKU_0c10DRtK00

198 County Road 1275, Morgan, 76671

3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nice Find Just One Minute To Lake Whitney! This three bedroom, three bath comes with a water well, workshop, garage combo, carport, RV cover and beautiful pecan and live oak trees. The home features two master bedrooms, the 3rd bedroom has been used as a craft or home office, cedar closet, indoor grill, open kitchen, dining, and family room and more. Fenced yard and covered patio add to the outdoor living experience. The land that this home sits on offers many possibilities. Would make a wonderful RV park or just enjoy the park like setting.

For open house information, contact Lori Tims, HomeLand Realty at 254-694-2241

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14616199)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFOGo_0c10DRtK00

119 County Road 1740A, Laguna Park, 76634

3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 1980

LAKEFRONT PROPERTY. This house offers beautiful full panoramic view of Lake Whitney and stairs to access water. Three 50 AMP RV plugs. Concrete circle drive and foam insulated shop for your boat. Side parking for additional cars and or RVs. Property next door could also be included with this home for additional purchase.

For open house information, contact Edward Mcclintick, Joseph Walter Realty, LLC at 800-430-0524

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14605428)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Kitchen#Guest House#Open House#Capitol Ranch Real Estate#Llc#Washer Dryer#Cowtown Real Estate#Homeland Realty
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Meridian Bulletin

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian, TX
26
Followers
241
Post
742
Views
ABOUT

With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy