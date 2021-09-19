Take a look at these homes on the market in Wellfleet

(Wellfleet, MA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wellfleet. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8 Winslow Way, Orleans, 02653 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,579,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,879 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Gather together and live the Cape Cod lifestyle at this tastefully renovated and expanded 4,700 sq. ft. residence in 2008. Beautifully framed by stone walls and lush landscaping with room for a pool. Need to verify.Only a 1/2 mile to beautiful Pleasant Bay for boating, swimming, clamming and fishing. This is a unique opportunity for a multi-generational family and/or guests to enjoy both abundant space and privacy with 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in a thoughtfully designed home. A unique open floor plan, quality construction by Cape Dreams Building & Design and pride of ownership make this gathering place unlike any other. Multiple sitting, family, and media rooms, 2 gas fireplaces, a superb culinary kitchen on the first floor with a center island, and a second kitchen and dining room in the guest wing. The living area continues outdoors to an expansive, maintenance-free deck for outdoor entertaining. With so many options, there are countless spaces for entertaining in this sprawling residence. The primary ensuite bedroom is located on the newer wing's ground level, with 2 bedrooms, and a full bath directly above on the second floor. Bedrooms 4, 5 & 6 are located in the guest wing 1st floor home office makes, abundant closet and storage space, a 3 car garage, clamshell driveway with ample parking round out this home's vast and special offerings. Come for a tour and make it your home. Perfect for a muti generational home.

25 Chase Lane, Orleans, 02653 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great opportunity to own in beautiful Orleans! Convenient location less than 1 mile from Skaket Beach to enjoy the most amazing sunsets and the bike path is just around the corner. Easy one floor living Ranch style home consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a secluded yard . Private office area in the basement with 1/2 bath and separate entrance from the outdoors. Very clean home, roof approximately 13 yrs old, newer gas furnace and hot water tank. Features include: Generac house generator, primary bedroom with en suite, hardwood floors, fireplace, deck, walk up attic off of the kitchen, outdoor shower, brand new irrigation system for the front yard and a second driveway on the right side of the house for the garage. With close proximity to downtown and all Orleans has to offer this is the perfect home to start your new Cape Cod memories.

189 Main Street, Orleans, 02653 3 Beds 3 Baths | $605,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Orleans vvillage is the perfect location if your looking for that Cape Cod lifestyle. This home is situated within walking distance to village and a short drive to town and Nauset beach. you will feel right at home walking into this lovely cape with cathederal ceiling open air concept with gas fire place dine in area with sliders to deck over looking a lush back yard alongside a private way dirt road. Cabinet packed kitchen first floor full bath and laundry full finished basement with full bath with additional living space and two large bedrooms upstairs with a 3rd full bath has plenty of room for recieving family and guests to enjoy this beautiful location.

1780 State Highway Route 6, Wellfleet, 02667 2 Beds 1 Bath | $324,900 | Condominium | 638 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Come take a look at this well maintained two bedroom modern style cottage in one of Wellfleet's most popular, architect designed condo complexes, Deck II. Available for immediate use, the design offers easy indoor/outdoor living and is a great opportunity for breaking into the Wellfleet market. Centrally located, Wellfleet or South Wellfleet town centers, the ocean, bay, ponds or bike trail are all close by. Easy, affordable and a great investment for rental or your own use, this unit is not to be missed.

