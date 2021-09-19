CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellfleet, MA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Wellfleet

Wellfleet Daily
Wellfleet Daily
 4 days ago

(Wellfleet, MA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wellfleet. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk1Z8_0c10DOUN00

8 Winslow Way, Orleans, 02653

6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,579,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,879 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Gather together and live the Cape Cod lifestyle at this tastefully renovated and expanded 4,700 sq. ft. residence in 2008. Beautifully framed by stone walls and lush landscaping with room for a pool. Need to verify.Only a 1/2 mile to beautiful Pleasant Bay for boating, swimming, clamming and fishing. This is a unique opportunity for a multi-generational family and/or guests to enjoy both abundant space and privacy with 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in a thoughtfully designed home. A unique open floor plan, quality construction by Cape Dreams Building & Design and pride of ownership make this gathering place unlike any other. Multiple sitting, family, and media rooms, 2 gas fireplaces, a superb culinary kitchen on the first floor with a center island, and a second kitchen and dining room in the guest wing. The living area continues outdoors to an expansive, maintenance-free deck for outdoor entertaining. With so many options, there are countless spaces for entertaining in this sprawling residence. The primary ensuite bedroom is located on the newer wing's ground level, with 2 bedrooms, and a full bath directly above on the second floor. Bedrooms 4, 5 & 6 are located in the guest wing 1st floor home office makes, abundant closet and storage space, a 3 car garage, clamshell driveway with ample parking round out this home's vast and special offerings. Come for a tour and make it your home. Perfect for a muti generational home.

For open house information, contact Sandra Tanco, Kinlin Grover Real Estate at 508-432-8800

Copyright © 2021 Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCIAORMA-22104148)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulvB4_0c10DOUN00

25 Chase Lane, Orleans, 02653

3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great opportunity to own in beautiful Orleans! Convenient location less than 1 mile from Skaket Beach to enjoy the most amazing sunsets and the bike path is just around the corner. Easy one floor living Ranch style home consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a secluded yard . Private office area in the basement with 1/2 bath and separate entrance from the outdoors. Very clean home, roof approximately 13 yrs old, newer gas furnace and hot water tank. Features include: Generac house generator, primary bedroom with en suite, hardwood floors, fireplace, deck, walk up attic off of the kitchen, outdoor shower, brand new irrigation system for the front yard and a second driveway on the right side of the house for the garage. With close proximity to downtown and all Orleans has to offer this is the perfect home to start your new Cape Cod memories.

For open house information, contact Kevin J Austin, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty at 508-896-5000

Copyright © 2021 Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCIAORMA-22104643)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22n8Q2_0c10DOUN00

189 Main Street, Orleans, 02653

3 Beds 3 Baths | $605,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Orleans vvillage is the perfect location if your looking for that Cape Cod lifestyle. This home is situated within walking distance to village and a short drive to town and Nauset beach. you will feel right at home walking into this lovely cape with cathederal ceiling open air concept with gas fire place dine in area with sliders to deck over looking a lush back yard alongside a private way dirt road. Cabinet packed kitchen first floor full bath and laundry full finished basement with full bath with additional living space and two large bedrooms upstairs with a 3rd full bath has plenty of room for recieving family and guests to enjoy this beautiful location.

For open house information, contact Sheri Valeri, Kinlin Grover Real Estate at 508-255-3001

Copyright © 2021 Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCIAORMA-22104246)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LZXc_0c10DOUN00

1780 State Highway Route 6, Wellfleet, 02667

2 Beds 1 Bath | $324,900 | Condominium | 638 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Come take a look at this well maintained two bedroom modern style cottage in one of Wellfleet's most popular, architect designed condo complexes, Deck II. Available for immediate use, the design offers easy indoor/outdoor living and is a great opportunity for breaking into the Wellfleet market. Centrally located, Wellfleet or South Wellfleet town centers, the ocean, bay, ponds or bike trail are all close by. Easy, affordable and a great investment for rental or your own use, this unit is not to be missed.

For open house information, contact Ashley Fawkes, Kinlin Grover Real Estate at 508-349-9800

Copyright © 2021 Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCIAORMA-22105247)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Wellfleet, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
South Wellfleet, MA
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation System#Cape Cod#Bedrooms 4#Kinlin Grover Real Estate
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet, MA
18
Followers
307
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy