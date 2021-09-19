Take a look at these homes on the market in Kingsville

(Kingsville, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingsville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

848 Lenox New Lyme Rd, Jefferson, 44047 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Jefferson Twp 2 bed, 1 bath split level on .86 of an acre. Mudroom, partial walkout basement, city water, septic, 2 car attached garage.

For open house information, contact Clorice L Dlugos, McDowell Homes Real Estate Services at 440-205-2000

1004 East 5Th St, Ashtabula, 44004 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great location close to all amenities that Ashtabula has to offer! Investors- 2 bed, 1 bath Ranch with full basement and sun room off kitchen. 2 car attached garage with work area. Large Shed. Situated on 3 beautiful and spacious land parcels. This home needs to be brought back to life! Easy access to Route 11! 3 parcels to this property- Parcel #055130011700 and #055130011800 included with home purchase.

For open house information, contact Tony LaVigna, Russell Real Estate Services at 440-526-9400

5807 Erickson Dr, Ashtabula, 44004 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 781 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Cute and Cozy 2 bedroom ranch on a corner lot with a one-car detached garage and fenced in yard. Hurry and make this adorable home your own. Great location that is close to shopping and schools, yet off the main roads!

For open house information, contact Victoria S Miller, BHHS Professional Realty at 440-576-6985

521 Audrey Pl, Ashtabula, 44004 4 Beds 3 Baths | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Large 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Colonial with large parcel included in sale so total acres is 0.30, extra parcel fronts Spencer Ave. Private fenced yard. Move-in ready.

For open house information, contact Darla Zawacki, BHHS Professional Realty at 440-998-4663