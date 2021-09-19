Take a look at these homes for sale in Fountain City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain City, WI

(Fountain City, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fountain City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1jQM_0c10DLqC00

4250 W 7Th Street, Goodview, 55987

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Great single family home in a desirable neighborhood close to many amenities! These don't come up often and will move quickly. Large backyard, attached garage, large detached shed in the back, enclosed car port, finished hardwood flooring, newer siding, double pane windows, and so much more await!

For open house information, contact Mitchell Walch, Coffee House Real Estate LLC at 507-896-7653

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6101927)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363HpN_0c10DLqC00

544 Glenview Drive, Winona, 55987

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Make this attractive, unique house located on a dead end street in a quiet neighborhood your home. Take in the sounds of nature from your private yard or on the screened porch. Inside, you'll find a beautiful fireplace and large windows bringing in ample natural light - all 3 bedrooms on the same level. The 2 car garage and additional 2 car covered carport provide great off street parking. Schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact Jason Hubbard, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 507-424-4422

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6076886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyqM6_0c10DLqC00

502 Grand Street, Winona, 55987

4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Well maintained 4 Bedroom 1 bathroom with a beautiful tiled shower. 18x12 Deck on the back of house. Single Family or Currently a Certified rental. 3 blocks from campus. 375. per Bedroom 18,000 per year Tenent's pay all utilities except Garbage,Lawn,Internet and Snow Removal.

For open house information, contact Eric Nustad, Key Real Estate at 507-452-6474

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6095255)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4xMJ_0c10DLqC00

177 E Sanborn Street, Winona, 55987

5 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Well maintained 5 Bedrooms 2 Bath home. Hardwood floors, Large rooms. Single Family or Certified Rental. Currently rented until 05/25/2022. 21,600 per year. 360 per Bedroom. Renters pay all utilities except Garbage, Lawn and Snow removal.

For open house information, contact Eric Nustad, Key Real Estate at 507-452-6474

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6088886)

