Crouse, NC

Check out these homes for sale in Crouse now

Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Crouse, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crouse. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4SUw_0c10DJ4k00

5401 Fallston Road, Lawndale, 28090

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,714 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Spacious 3 br 2 bath home on approx 4.59 acres in upper Cleveland County. Home has a screened front porch, screened rear porch, rear patio & attached double carport. The living room is huge & has a stone f/p w/gas logs. The dining room is spacious. The kitchen has a pantry & center island with breakfast bar. The laundry room is spacious & has a utility sink & room enough for an extra refrigerator or freezer. The master bedroom is large & has a walk-in closet. The master bath has a double vanity, a large soaking tub & a separate walk-in shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have walk-in closets. There is a detached 25 ft by 40 ft workshop that is insulated & wired; it has a walk-in door & 2 garage doors.

For open house information, contact Tracy Whisnant, RE/MAX Select at 704-487-7653

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3780993)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZQM7_0c10DJ4k00

4281 Banoak Road, Vale, 28168

2 Beds 1 Bath | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Don't want to miss this two bedroom one bath renovated home. Large covered front porch - Screened back porch - Alarm system - Beautifully landscaped - Large detached garage. Above ground pool - Tastefully decorated- all situated on a large lot. Great country living - Easy commute to Hickory.

For open house information, contact Michael Baker, Baker Realty & Construction at 704-735-2825

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3786671)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WinN5_0c10DJ4k00

4027 Gozzi Drive, Iron Station, 28080

2 Beds 2 Baths | $411,951 | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in None

Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton at The Farm at Ingleside is a magnificent community of new homes thoughtfully designed and geared toward the active adult, offering low-maintenance living. This community is designed to be your private retreat while surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy. 16. It is also just minutes from renowned Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in NC. Amenities include a clubhouse with great room, fireplace, kitchenette, fitness center, a zero-entry pool and future walking trails. This active living new community offers a wide range of ranch floor plans with an optional 2nd floor to meet your needs. The combination of location, amenities, included features and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many are seeking this new hidden gem. With the time youll save with your low-maintenance yard, you can pursue virtually any activity that comes to mind.

For open house information, contact Tricia Halloran D.R. Horton - Charlotte

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-48304FRE-480-48304-483040000-1060)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zESyH_0c10DJ4k00

2647 Puetts Chapel Road, Bessemer City, 28016

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Wonderful new construction. Brick ranch. 2 car front load garage. Large open great room. Wonderful white kitchen with granite countertops and tile back splash. Nice large bonus room. Wide moldings and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Wonderful must see location. Great country living. Buyer may make some selections before framing starts if builder has not ordered.

For open house information, contact Carla Howell, Coldwell Banker Carver-Pressley, Realtors at 704-266-5060

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3750740)

See more property details

