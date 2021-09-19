Take a look at these homes on the market in Shamrock

(Shamrock, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Shamrock than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

426 Second St, Shamrock, 79079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $102,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,663 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Super cute, well cared for home in Shamrock, TX. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas. There's a bay window in the front that adds so much character. The wood burning stove in the living room is a great feature, especially in case of a power failure or just to cozy up to in the winter. The large den leads out to a huge backyard with a basketball goal, storage shed and lovely, mature trees, two of which are peach trees. Good size bedrooms and closets. The Master has two walk in closets. Call today for your showing.

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

702 Austin Street, Shamrock, 79079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $87,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Brick home with plenty of space. This home has three huge, bedrooms, two bathrooms and sits on a large lot. Plenty of room for a large family or just if you want room. Great price, as it needs a little TLC, but a great value, City utilities but considered in the county. Behind the house are beautiful views of pasture land. If you need a workshop or extra storage, there's a largeworkshop in the back yard. Don't miss this one!!!

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

709 Main St, Shamrock, 79079 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1934

This comfy and homey feeling house is ready for a new owner. This two bedroom, one bathroom home sits on Main Street in Shamrock and is priced to sell. It has a large kitchen/ dining room with lots of counter space. The two bedrooms are large size. There's 2 carports and a large storage building in the back.

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334