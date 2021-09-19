CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shamrock, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Shamrock

Shamrock Journal
Shamrock Journal
 4 days ago

(Shamrock, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Shamrock than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SokE4_0c10DFXq00

426 Second St, Shamrock, 79079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $102,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,663 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Super cute, well cared for home in Shamrock, TX. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas. There's a bay window in the front that adds so much character. The wood burning stove in the living room is a great feature, especially in case of a power failure or just to cozy up to in the winter. The large den leads out to a huge backyard with a basketball goal, storage shed and lovely, mature trees, two of which are peach trees. Good size bedrooms and closets. The Master has two walk in closets. Call today for your showing.

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4722)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNyjp_0c10DFXq00

702 Austin Street, Shamrock, 79079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $87,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Brick home with plenty of space. This home has three huge, bedrooms, two bathrooms and sits on a large lot. Plenty of room for a large family or just if you want room. Great price, as it needs a little TLC, but a great value, City utilities but considered in the county. Behind the house are beautiful views of pasture land. If you need a workshop or extra storage, there's a largeworkshop in the back yard. Don't miss this one!!!

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4943)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378PCu_0c10DFXq00

709 Main St, Shamrock, 79079

2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1934

This comfy and homey feeling house is ready for a new owner. This two bedroom, one bathroom home sits on Main Street in Shamrock and is priced to sell. It has a large kitchen/ dining room with lots of counter space. The two bedrooms are large size. There's 2 carports and a large storage building in the back.

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-2766)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Shamrock, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peach Trees#Triangle Realty#Llc#Tlc
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Shamrock Journal

Shamrock Journal

Shamrock, TX
13
Followers
250
Post
596
Views
ABOUT

With Shamrock Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy