Santa Claus, IN

Check out these homes for sale in Santa Claus now

 4 days ago

(Santa Claus, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Santa Claus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZY7Tv_0c10DEf700

803 W Silent Lane, Santa Claus, 47579

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,435 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PRESOLD KERSTIENS HOME AND DESIGN

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202120510)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkPTa_0c10DEf700

209 W Medcalf Street, Dale, 47523

2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1886

The charm of this house is amazing! Make this well cared for historic house your next home. This home is known as the old Huppert home Mrs. Huppert was the town midwife, she delivered Florence Henderson (the Brady Bunch Mom). Mr. Huppert owned the local gas company. The house was also the First Freedom Bank for a period of time. The home boasts a wide style wood work which is the trend in new homes today. Beautiful crown molding throughout with backlighting makes this home above ordinary. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home could easily be converted to a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home if that is better suited to your needs. Lots of closet & attic storage! The large garage with overhang/carport offers lots of space for storage, cars and a workshop if that's your thing. The very large yard is beautiful and spacious and is fenced with 6' vinyl privacy fence. The front has a beautiful wrought iron decorative fence. The garage roof is metal, the house roof is copper! The blacktopped areas have just recently been done so you're good to go for a long time. So many benefits to owning this property!

For open house information, contact Pam Tesch, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202132930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uee5_0c10DEf700

1105 Silver Bell Ter, Santa Claus, 47579

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1970

House sits on large wooded corner lot across street from golf course. Large fireplace and mantle in spacious living room provide cozy comfort in winter. House features 3 or 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. There is ample cabinet space in the large kitchen open to the family room and lots of closet space for the family. Large deck and covered patio provide outdoor enjoyment opportunity. Near the golf course if you enjoy golfing.

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202134886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTnhl_0c10DEf700

18932 N Short Johnnytown Road, St. Meinrad, 47577

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful location of this country home. Home has views of the landscape in every direction. Walk into this ranch and enjoy the beauty of the pine wood floors. House has an open floor plan. House currently setup at 3 bedrooms but could be 4 if needed. Nice vaulted ceilings and a country feel. Kitchen has updated counters and a gas range. House features 2.5 bathroom and a finished basement. The sunroom in the back is amazing and has great views. There are two wood burning fireplaces. The garage is currently being used for a cooking area but could be turned back into a garage if desired. The outside is amazing with a bread/pizza brick oven, green house, and a large rebuilt older barn with a loft and a basement for more storage. There is a small cabin on the property that could get some TLC and be used for fun and hanging out. Beautiful country living and so quiet.

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202133393)

