Check out these homes for sale in Salome now

67545 Alpine Dr, Salome, 85348 0 Bed 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 645 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Unique building in Outback Acres is setup with all you need for seasonal living. 1040 sq foot metal building with 645 sq ft of living quarters built inside. The rest is garage and loft storage. Well planned out layout has open living, dining and kitchen area that is painted with dreamy southwest colors. The star of the room is the electric beehive fireplace and cozy seating area. Kitchen has built in microwave, stove and fridge. For sleeping, there are 2 full size bunks off the living area. 3/4 bath has shower, oversized sink and lots of storage for linens and essentials. You are kept comfortable in any season with mini-split, wall heaters and baseboard heaters. The 14 X 26 garage has built in cabinets, loft storage and houses stackable washer/dryer. 2 Full RV Hookups with 30 & 50 amp power. Outdoor shower for washing off the dust after a ride and firepit for enjoying the evening with friends. Go to www.lightstream.com for financing

64619 1St Ave, Salome, 85348 2 Beds 1 Bath | $224,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful Mountain Views await you in Harcuvar! A site built home, 1 bed 1 bath with a walk in closet. . Oversized wrap-around Arizona Room that is fully enclosed. Currently Arizona room has an extra bed, large office area, plus closet with dining area or game table. . Newer Trane central heat and cool unit, metal roofs on all buildings. Updated flooring in kitchen and new carpet . Beautiful Stainless Steel Gas range, Washer, Dryer Indoor Laundry Room, newer cabinets, fans and nice light fixtures throughout. Large Covered RV parking with hook ups. Detached 400 sq foot garage with electrical, window & seperate man door plus 400 sq foot covered carport. Greenhouse, 260 sq, ft. Workshop with sink, window, door and lighting. Front & Rear covered outside patios & a fire pit. Harcuvar is close to Quartzsite, Alamo Lake, Salome Bouse and Parker. Enjoy hiking and jeeping close to this property. Private Water Well & private septic. Half an acre & fully fenced with friendship gates. New paint plus it comes with a sliver of land next door.

44251 E Perry Ln, Salome, 85348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home sits on little over an acre. It is so clean, its like new. Built with 2x6 walls and has insulated windows for the hot summer months. Flooring consists of tile and carpet. Relax on the back patio and enjoy your coffee watching the sunrise. Private fenced area to have a nice pool side yard area. Has forever sunset views from the front yard. BLM property sits across Perry Lane. Places like this don't come up often in the Brenda area. This is a MUST SEE TODAY property.

