John Day, OR

On the hunt for a home in John Day? These houses are on the market

John Day Times
John Day Times
 4 days ago

(John Day, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in John Day. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxzfm_0c10DCtf00

132 Nw Canton St, John Day, 97845

2 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Nice location, 1/4 mile of down town John Day. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with new composition roof in 2020. Enjoy the sounds of Canyon Creek bordering the back side of the .28 acre lot. A little TLC will go a long way to make this your forever home. Property features secure 16x22 building with 2 storage rooms, a 20x18 open storage building and lots of parking. With a zoning change an ADU "Accessory Dwelling Unit" would be allowed. Buyer to do own due diligence if interested.

For open house information, contact Wendy Cates, Country Preferred Realtors at 541-575-2710

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21202019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fI1OJ_0c10DCtf00

701 Ferguson Road, John Day, 97845

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful views from this private acreage in John Day, OR. A triple wide manufactured home sits atop the 2 tax lots, with new carpet and linoleum. The spacious kitchen has an island and there's a den/office off the main living. Priced to sell, come see this getaway property out of the hustle and bustle of city living.

For open house information, contact Daniel J Cardot, Bend Premier Real Estate LLC at 541-323-2779

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220128104)

With John Day Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

