On the hunt for a home in John Day? These houses are on the market

(John Day, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in John Day. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

132 Nw Canton St, John Day, 97845 2 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Nice location, 1/4 mile of down town John Day. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with new composition roof in 2020. Enjoy the sounds of Canyon Creek bordering the back side of the .28 acre lot. A little TLC will go a long way to make this your forever home. Property features secure 16x22 building with 2 storage rooms, a 20x18 open storage building and lots of parking. With a zoning change an ADU "Accessory Dwelling Unit" would be allowed. Buyer to do own due diligence if interested.

701 Ferguson Road, John Day, 97845 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful views from this private acreage in John Day, OR. A triple wide manufactured home sits atop the 2 tax lots, with new carpet and linoleum. The spacious kitchen has an island and there's a den/office off the main living. Priced to sell, come see this getaway property out of the hustle and bustle of city living.

