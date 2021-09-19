Take a look at these homes on the West Tisbury market now

(West Tisbury, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Tisbury will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

56 N North Neck Road, Edgartown, 02539 7 Beds 10 Baths | $8,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,686 Square Feet | Built in 1986

PRIVACY & LUXURY ON MARTHA'S VINEYARD - this is a rare chance to own a sprawling 18.4-acre estate on Chappaquiddick as it has been in the same family for over 40 years. Surrounded by acres of conservation land, and next to the Royal & Ancient Chappaquiddick Links, this multi-generational estate offers an exquisite Main house (8335sqft), a second residence (1319sqft), Gunite pool with outdoor shower, tennis court, and 4 bay garage with finished space (708sqft) over the garage. The main house, remodeled in 2005, offers striking panoramic views of Cape Pogue Sound, gourmet kitchen with upgraded top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge, 2 full Viking ovens, 2 Sub Zero fridges and granite countertops; multiple decks for outdoor living, a wet bar in the lower level adjacent to the pool & patio and an office perfect for working from home. The second residence has 3 bedrooms, a full kitchen, 2 full bathroom, an outdoor shower, multi-level deck and a screened-in porch. The Bunk House has 1 bedroom, kitchenette, living area & a full bathroom. This estate offers multiple land plots allowing for potential expansion opportunities. This property comes with deeded Beach Access Main House: The first floor is home to the massive master-suite complete with his & her walk-in closets, separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. 2 more spacious bedrooms, a full hall bath, and a family room with fireplace. Second Floor offers expansive great room, with an oversized fireplace, gourmet kitchen, 2 upper decks and a half bath. The third floor is the perfect Work From Home Office complete with Panoramic views of the outer harbor & Cape Pogue. Full walk-out lower level with multiple overflow rooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room with sink, and a living area with wetbar/kitchenette and dishwasher that lead out to the patio & pool Second Dwelling:Just a short walk from the main house, the guest house has a full kitchen, living area, small screened in porch, outdoor shower and a multi-level deck Other Structures: A 3 room bunkhouse with full bathroom & kitchenette above the 4 car garage (these rooms are not reflected in total bed/bathroom count).There is a small pool house with outdoor shower. Real London phone booth

81 Oyster Pond Road, Edgartown, 02539 5 Beds 5 Baths | $12,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,338 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Private Oyster Pond waterfront residence on 3-acres with a private dock, manicured lawn, and beautiful gardens. This contemporary 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home boasts a unique design flooded with natural light. The home features a living room with a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams and a stone fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless appliances all with incredible views of Oyster Pond. The dining area offers access to the spacious mahogany sundeck overlooking the private heated pool, and gardens. The first-floor primary bedroom includes a home office and views of Oyster Pond. The guest bedrooms and baths are on the lower level with private access to the pool area. The spacious mudroom entryway provides convenient access to the two-car garage. The guest apartment is located above the garage with an elegant kitchen, and spacious living room offering privacy and incredible views. The expansive lawn stretches to the edge of Oyster Pond and a private dock where you can enjoy clamming, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, and boating. The residents of Oyster Pond enjoy access to the Pond and the barrier beach on the ocean. A truly special Martha's Vineyard escape.

10 Puwal Lane, Edgartown, 02539 5 Beds 7 Baths | $6,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,104 Square Feet | Built in 2021

KATAMA COMPOUND WITH POOL - UNDER CONSTRUCTION - October 2021 Completion - In an area of finer homes, within biking distance of South Beach and Downtown Edgartown, just a stone's throw from The Field Club. This Five (5) Bedroom, Six Bathroom (5.5/5) Compound is situated on over half an acre of land. One of only 4 lots in a small private Enclave. MAIN HOUSE - 4,716sq.ft. - Front Porch with maghony decking and Board and Batten Detail. Front entrance hall leads to an expansive living area, open floor plan, with views of 32' x 16' Gunite Saltwater Pool. Glass doors from Living Room open onto 48' long mahogany deck. Living Room with fireplace and hard wood floors leads to a huge dining room and kitchen with glass doors from dining room and kitchen into a 26ft. long Screened Porch with wainscoting. Elegant custom Kitchen with Quartz counters, 4'6'' x 11' Center Island, Custom Cabinetry with a mix of solid and glass fronted cabinets, Stainless Viking(r) Appliances, including Double Wall Ovens, 48'' Refrigerator, Beverage Cooler, walk in pantry with second refrigerator and Mud Room leading to separate laundry (1 of 2). Ground Floor Primary Suite features Private bathroom, Separate Tub, Enclosed Shower, Double Vanity, Custom Tile and Glass plus a walk in closet with custom shelving. Oak Floors throughout and with glass doors from bedroom onto 48' deck. UPSTAIRS: Three more Suites, each bedroom with a private bathroom, custom tile and glass. Separate Media Room with shiplap feature. Second Laundry Room. Hardwood Floors throughout. SECOND STRUCTURE: Detached Bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. Framed for future expansion to accommodate living room and kitchen. Central A/C, Marvin Windows and Doors, Low maintenance exterior, Landcaping with irrigation system. ADDITIONAL PHOTOS WILL BE ADDED. EASY TO SHOW.

249 W Tisbury Road, Edgartown, 02539 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,479 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Overlooking 18 acres of Morning Glory Farm fields and over 10 acres of Land Bank property, this well maintained home offers 3,500 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. A well-appointed first floor is centered around a stone, wood-burning fireplace, country kitchen with center island, large pantry and dining room all with beautiful wide-plank floors. There is an en-suite bedroom, laundry room and primary bedroom with bath also on the first floor. Additionally there is a second Livingroom and cabana like space with separate laundry all with access to the deck and backyard. Upstairs is the 3rd en-suite bedroom and a separate staircase off the kitchen you will find another office/sitting area. Full basement finishes the interior. Outside is a lovely, fenced in yard with raised gardens, fieldstone patio, a greenhouse, 1-car garage, 2 storage sheds and solar panels. Just across from the bike path, minutes to Morning Glory Farm and 1.2 miles to Edgartown Center.

