Check out these Marengo homes on the market

(Marengo, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marengo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2140 North Morgan, Taswell, 47175 3 Beds 2 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1971

86.50 acres with Owner resident/office, including 9 rental cabins near Patoka Lake. Land is mostly heavily wooded. Creek on property, and a playground area.

For open house information, contact Linda Smith Southern Indiana Realty

4597 W 640 S Road, Hardinsburg, 47125 3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 2007

BEATIUFULL HOME BUILT WITH 2X6

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916

123 Nw 1St Street, Paoli, 47454 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Set up a showing to see this unique 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot! Home has historical features throughout. Large, spacious rooms. 1 car attached garage and a separate carport area. Covered front porch. Fireplace & full, unfinished walk-out basement. Located right next to the Paoli Town Square.

For open house information, contact Dylan Hoover, RE/MAX FIRST at 812-283-4778

6444 E State Road 56 Road, Paoli, 47454 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Well maintained, move-in ready, double-wide manufactured home in the country. Over ½ an acre with convenient access to Salem & Paoli. Whole house generator! Covered deck with ramp, outbuilding with small workshop with electric and a/c. Garden shed and large carport. Gas fireplace in living room and water softener remain. Back yard is fenced in but the property is larger than the fenced area on all sides. New shower in main bath. Call/text today to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Amanda Murray, Bridge Realtors at 812-903-0340