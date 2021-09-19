Check out these homes on the Warren market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(Warren, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Warren will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

127 Cr 1300, Warren, 77664

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home on 1.294+/-acres in the wonderful Warren school district! This home features a great living dining combination with a separate living room or family room area, master with its own bath with a walk in shower and 2 other good size bedrooms and a hall bath for your guest. The home was formally used as an air b&b and some furnishes maybe purchased with the home ask agent for clarification on items.

2998 Cr 1220, Warren, 77664

3 Beds 2 Baths | $832,410 | Single Family Residence | 1,844 Square Feet | Built in None

Don't let the opportunity to own your own little slice of Heaven pass you by! This beautiful 104+/-Acre property is completely unrestricted, mostly wooded with about 20% improved pasture, stocked pond with channel catfish, brim, and bass, Big Cypress Creek also runs throughout the property allowing for tons of wildlife to encompass the property such as whitetail deer, ferrel hogs, predators and fowl. The home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms large living room open to kitchen and dining areas with a lovely covered front porch for relaxing on. The barn has been converted into an entertainment pavilion which serves the current owners well for their needs but could be converted back to a working barn, there is also an equipment shed/pole barn for storing ranching equipment/tractors and trailers. This place is simply a dream and very private and secluded and has a wonderful gated entrance. So don't wait and come take a look see and soak up all of what country living has to offer you.

310 Cypress Bend, Village Mills, 77663

2 Beds 2 Baths | $196,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in None

2 Bedroom, 2 bath home with a two car garage located in a gated community. This home sits on almost a half acre corner lot and has plenty of yard space with workshops and storage areas for all your tools and projects. Home has had some recent upgrades done in the kitchen along with new flooring. Primary Bedroom upstairs has a great Deck to sit out on and enjoy your coffee and watch the Deer roam the neighborhood. Wildwood has a lot to offer 18 Hole Golf Course, Country Club, Private Lake, Play ground area, basketball, tennis, Beach area for swimming, 24 hour manned gate. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway or just to move out of the city then don't miss out on this little gem call today and schedule you private showing.

127 Hornbeam, Village Mills, 77663

2 Beds 2 Baths | $161,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in None

2/2/2 BRICK HOME LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY. NEW DISHWASHER, NEW STOVE, TWO PANTRIES, NEWLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH LARGE BEDROOMS!!! PROPERTY IS SITUATED ON EXTRA LARGE LOT. BASKETBALL COURT, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, PROSHOP/GRILL, 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE AND 365 ACRE RECREATIONAL LAKE FOR BOATING, FISHING, SKIING, AND SWIMMING.

