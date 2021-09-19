Pound-curious? These homes are on the market

(Pound, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pound. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9495 Kinzinger Lane, Pound, 54161 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Looking for Waterfront & Prime Hunting land? Come see:33+ Acres with 1239 Ft of Water Frontage on White Potato Lake (Full Rec Lake) Property borders County Land. Home sits back nestled into the woods about 1/4 mile walking trail/road to the lake were you have a shared dock. 3 bdrm, 2 bath home offers an open concept Living Space, Field Stone wood Burning FP. Open concept: Spacious Kitchen dining area. Sliding glass door to Deck. Full Basement (10Ft ceiling) Walkout (7ft) Garage door. Waterfront not viewable from home. Land currently under Managed Forestry. Newer well/mound. Come Relax Today!

For open house information, contact Charity Bayer, Executive Realty at 920-639-2444

N7804 Parkway Road, Crivitz, 54114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable escape to serenity! Enjoy your peaceful surroundings in this adorable 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath cottage on .61 acres. Living room offers a gas fireplace, kitchen includes all the newer SS appliances. Main floor master bedroom has a half bath. 2 more bedrooms on upper level. Relax on the large front porch or enjoy the nice sized clearing in the back with built-in firepit and surrounded by woods. Gravel circular driveway. ATV trail access, 1 mile away from Peshtigo River and 3 miles from Caldron Falls High Flowage. Completely remodeled/insulated in the late 90s. Heating=Boiler

For open house information, contact Maggie Reed, Keller Williams Green Bay at 920-632-7702

13190 Lakeview Ct, Pound, 54161 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Mobile Home | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Must See! Great Location and great Price! 4 Bedroom 2 bath home located within walking distance of White Potato Lake public boat launch. Perfect for vacations or year around living. ATV and snowmobile from your door or spend the day on the lake. Nice screened porch for all those warm summer evenings and also an open deck to enjoy in the back. Large yard.

For open house information, contact BRIAN CLARKSEN, SHOREWEST REALTORS - NORTHERN REALTY & LAND at 715-276-2301

7973 School, Crivitz, 54114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1975

If you are looking for privacy with your own lake frontage then look at this property. 150' of frontage on Island Lake, lake is good for fishing and ice fishing. This older manufactured double wide has been taken care of and it shows. Three bedrooms along with two full bathrooms. Wood burning stove. New furnace 2019, new roof 2020. There is a four seasons attached porch with its own heat and AC. Walking distance to beach on Eagle Lake. Public hunting land close by and ATV and snowmobile accessible from your driveway.

For open house information, contact JAMES VALLE, COLDWELL BANKER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 715-324-5868