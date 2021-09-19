Check out these Tracy homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(Tracy, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tracy. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKjGu_0c10D32N00

373 7Th Street, Tracy, 56175

2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1921

VERY CLEAN home and ready for a new owner. New carpet in bedroom all new paint on interior. New door on backdoor. One of the bedrooms has hook ups for washer/dryer so everything could be on main level. Very cute home! Call today

For open house information, contact Jody Lehnhoff, Murrayland Agency, Inc. at 507-763-3599

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6068715)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJh8G_0c10D32N00

60 Deer Path Road, Tracy, 56175

5 Beds 2 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,140 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a home on the lake well this is it! Sky is the limit with this 5 bedroom 2 full baths. Two kitchens. Fully finished basement. Oh wait there is more you can enjoy sitting the sunroom looking at the lake. Or if you enjoy sitting outside you can choose two of the raised decks. Or the lower 26x16 patio. For the man of the house there is a three stall garage to store all of your lake toys!

For open house information, contact Jody Lehnhoff, Murrayland Agency, Inc. at 507-763-3599

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6015908)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqnT7_0c10D32N00

350 Wiggins, Walnut Grove, 56180

3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,718 Square Feet | Built in 1999

You will notice the quality of this home as soon as you walk into the door! Sits on three lots with very private back yard as you relax on the deck. Finished basement with large family room, full bat and a bedroom. Main floor has wood flooring in dining and kitchen. Master bedroom has a walking closet with bathroom attached. You don't want to miss out on the nice home!

For open house information, contact Jody Lehnhoff, Murrayland Agency, Inc. at 507-763-3599

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6090490)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DXBs_0c10D32N00

1358 County Road 69, Garvin, 56132

3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,080 Square Feet | Built in 2018

If privacy and a picturesque country setting are your thing then look no further than this country stunner! This newer 3 BR, 3 BA Ranch home is situated on 6.02 acres and it has it all: space, serene setting, heated attached garage, open concept layout, vaulted ceiling, MF laundry, LP smart board siding, and patio are just a few of the highlights! Main floor master suite boasts a walk-in closet and full master bath with a tile shower & separate tub. The lower level features an expansive family room, full bath, and bedroom. Exterior features a storage shed, country views, and a creek. Appliances and pool table are included.

For open house information, contact Stacy Like, Creative Three, Inc. at 507-836-8503

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6008140)

Tracy Journal

Tracy Journal

Tracy, MN
ABOUT

With Tracy Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

