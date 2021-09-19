CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malta, MT

House hunt Malta: See what’s on the market now

Malta Digest
Malta Digest
 4 days ago

(Malta, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Malta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRrPO_0c10CzSR00

1350 Short Oil Road, Malta, 59538

5 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,278 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Montana Country Horse Property Small Acreage Close to Town 1350 Short Oil Rd - Malta, MT Conveniently located about 3 miles south of Malta on Short Oil Rd. Built in 2012 is this 5-bedroom, 3-bath home on 19.2 +/- acres. There is a total of 5,278 +/- square feet split between the main floor, the day light basement, and the attached 2 car garage. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large laundry room, living room, dining area which is currently used as an addition living room and a family room with vaulted tongue and groove ceilings. The large kitchen features 2 islands, one of which is a snack bar. The walk out basement has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large family room, sitting room, bar, sauna room with steam shower, and the 2 car attached garage. The home has full length covered decks on the front and back of the home and a covered patio at the back of the home. Overlooking the Milk River Valley and city of Malta, the views in every direction are spectacular and you can see for miles. The landscaping and the yard show great pride of ownership. The owners have planted hundreds of trees recently and have an extensive watering system in place. A beautiful 68'x140' red pole barn was put up in 2016 with overhead doors on each end and a majority of it has concrete floors. There are several other small outbuildings on the property that can be used for storage. This is a rare find on the outskirts of town with a big beautiful home, outbuildings, and enough land to have your privacy, have some horses or other livestock or plant a big garden. The property is well kept and move in ready with the convivences of town minutes away. A paved highway accesses the property and fiber optics are in for high speed internet. Features 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom 19.2 +/- acres 3 miles from Malta 2 car attached garage Daylight basement 68'x140' barn Panoramic views of Milk River Valley and city of Malta Sauna & steam shower Covered decks and patio Horse property

For open house information, contact Shane Anderson, United Country Northwest Realty & Auction at 406-654-2881

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10992721)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJciu_0c10CzSR00

234 South 2Nd Street East, Malta, 59538

6 Beds 4 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in None

Custom built home with endless amenities. The owner, a master woodworker, has spend countless hours adding to and perfecting this home over their 33 year tenancy. An avid hunter and guide, the house has been outfitted with all of the essentials including a walk-in cooler with room for hanging game, a prep area with sink for cleaning game, a smoke house with direct access to the deck for entertaining large groups, a garage with hot and cold water sink and floor drain and even 2, 2 bedroom apartments. For day to day living the house is equipped with a main floor bedroom and master bath, as well as 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, 2 office areas (one currently used as a sewing room), a large entry and dining area and woodshop with all the necessary tools for woodworking as a business or hobby. The roof was redone in 2016 and furnace/AC, and On-demand hot water heater have been updated in recent years as well. Home was been entirely replumbed and rewired and is available fully furnished.

For open house information, contact Carly Bishop, United Country Northwest Realty & Auction at 406-654-2881

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10992705)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8xjM_0c10CzSR00

405/409 S 2Nd St E, Malta, 59538

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Residential Home Malta MT Centrally Located Move in Ready This threebedroom, one bathroom, 1,214+/-sqft home sits on a 11,800+/-sqft lot in Malta, MT.The two-level home hasa full bathroom, master bedroom and laundry all on the main level. You will find the other two bedrooms upstairs. Whether you are looking for a home for yourself, a flip-house, or an investment/rental property, this home is for you. This property can be purchased together or separately with the property located next door at 405S 2nd St E. Walk-through video available upon request. 2020 Taxes: $826.05

For open house information, contact Kirsten Voegel, United Country Northwest Realty & Auction at 406-654-2881

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11004731)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cE2Vq_0c10CzSR00

324 S 4Th St E, Malta, 59538

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1905

The historic "McLellan House" built in 1905, was one of the earliest homes built in the town of Malta, MT. The home sits on a 100'x140' lot in a quiet residential neighborhood close to downtown Malta. When built, this home was one of the grandest homes in the town of Malta. The two-story home has 2,600 square feet of living space and a 1,252 square foot unfinished basement. The main level of the home is 1,356 square feet and has a foyer, office, formal living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, and bathroom. The 2nd story is 1,304 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and the "maids" quarters. This home has many interior renovations in the past 15 years including a new furnace, new water heater, updated plumbing, new drywall and paint. The kitchen was updated with new cabinets. This home continues to feature many intricate details of the craftsmanship from 116 years ago. There are 2 storage sheds on the property as well as underground sprinklers. This is a landmark home in the town of Malta and if you love historic homes this is a must see.

For open house information, contact Shane Anderson, United Country Northwest Realty & Auction at 406-654-2881

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11009330)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malta, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Plumbing#House#Mt#Malta Sauna#Ac
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Malta Digest

Malta Digest

Malta, MT
10
Followers
170
Post
603
Views
ABOUT

With Malta Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy