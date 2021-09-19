House hunt Malta: See what’s on the market now

(Malta, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Malta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1350 Short Oil Road, Malta, 59538 5 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,278 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Montana Country Horse Property Small Acreage Close to Town 1350 Short Oil Rd - Malta, MT Conveniently located about 3 miles south of Malta on Short Oil Rd. Built in 2012 is this 5-bedroom, 3-bath home on 19.2 +/- acres. There is a total of 5,278 +/- square feet split between the main floor, the day light basement, and the attached 2 car garage. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large laundry room, living room, dining area which is currently used as an addition living room and a family room with vaulted tongue and groove ceilings. The large kitchen features 2 islands, one of which is a snack bar. The walk out basement has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large family room, sitting room, bar, sauna room with steam shower, and the 2 car attached garage. The home has full length covered decks on the front and back of the home and a covered patio at the back of the home. Overlooking the Milk River Valley and city of Malta, the views in every direction are spectacular and you can see for miles. The landscaping and the yard show great pride of ownership. The owners have planted hundreds of trees recently and have an extensive watering system in place. A beautiful 68'x140' red pole barn was put up in 2016 with overhead doors on each end and a majority of it has concrete floors. There are several other small outbuildings on the property that can be used for storage. This is a rare find on the outskirts of town with a big beautiful home, outbuildings, and enough land to have your privacy, have some horses or other livestock or plant a big garden. The property is well kept and move in ready with the convivences of town minutes away. A paved highway accesses the property and fiber optics are in for high speed internet. Features 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom 19.2 +/- acres 3 miles from Malta 2 car attached garage Daylight basement 68'x140' barn Panoramic views of Milk River Valley and city of Malta Sauna & steam shower Covered decks and patio Horse property

234 South 2Nd Street East, Malta, 59538 6 Beds 4 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in None

Custom built home with endless amenities. The owner, a master woodworker, has spend countless hours adding to and perfecting this home over their 33 year tenancy. An avid hunter and guide, the house has been outfitted with all of the essentials including a walk-in cooler with room for hanging game, a prep area with sink for cleaning game, a smoke house with direct access to the deck for entertaining large groups, a garage with hot and cold water sink and floor drain and even 2, 2 bedroom apartments. For day to day living the house is equipped with a main floor bedroom and master bath, as well as 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, 2 office areas (one currently used as a sewing room), a large entry and dining area and woodshop with all the necessary tools for woodworking as a business or hobby. The roof was redone in 2016 and furnace/AC, and On-demand hot water heater have been updated in recent years as well. Home was been entirely replumbed and rewired and is available fully furnished.

405/409 S 2Nd St E, Malta, 59538 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Residential Home Malta MT Centrally Located Move in Ready This threebedroom, one bathroom, 1,214+/-sqft home sits on a 11,800+/-sqft lot in Malta, MT.The two-level home hasa full bathroom, master bedroom and laundry all on the main level. You will find the other two bedrooms upstairs. Whether you are looking for a home for yourself, a flip-house, or an investment/rental property, this home is for you. This property can be purchased together or separately with the property located next door at 405S 2nd St E. Walk-through video available upon request. 2020 Taxes: $826.05

324 S 4Th St E, Malta, 59538 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1905

The historic "McLellan House" built in 1905, was one of the earliest homes built in the town of Malta, MT. The home sits on a 100'x140' lot in a quiet residential neighborhood close to downtown Malta. When built, this home was one of the grandest homes in the town of Malta. The two-story home has 2,600 square feet of living space and a 1,252 square foot unfinished basement. The main level of the home is 1,356 square feet and has a foyer, office, formal living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, and bathroom. The 2nd story is 1,304 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and the "maids" quarters. This home has many interior renovations in the past 15 years including a new furnace, new water heater, updated plumbing, new drywall and paint. The kitchen was updated with new cabinets. This home continues to feature many intricate details of the craftsmanship from 116 years ago. There are 2 storage sheds on the property as well as underground sprinklers. This is a landmark home in the town of Malta and if you love historic homes this is a must see.

