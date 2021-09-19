CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baudette, MN

House hunt Baudette: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Baudette, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Baudette. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

320 1St Avenue Se, Baudette, 56623

3 Beds 0 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Why rent when you can own? This affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath move-in ready home on a corner lot is close to city amenities and hospital. Home also features a wood burning fireplace, full basement that has an area plumbed for a second bathroom. Call to schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Marla Carlson, Carlson Realty Services, LLC at 218-202-0544

Copyright © 2021 Bemidji Northwest Minnesota MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORMLSMN-6019558)

2821 Riverview Drive, Baudette, 56623

3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Custom-built home near Lake of the Woods, MN. This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been in the same family since it was built. We just finished a complete remodel including new siding, insulation and windows, new patio door, blinds, millwork throughout, some new flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Outside, relax on a brand new stamped concrete patio, or tell your fish tales around the stone fire pit. This home is located on an amazing lot with tons of room, just steps away from the beautiful Rainy River. Property owner is the listing agent.

For open house information, contact Derek Johnson, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-1269)

With Baudette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

