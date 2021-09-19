House hunt Baudette: See what’s on the market now

(Baudette, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Baudette. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

320 1St Avenue Se, Baudette, 56623 3 Beds 0 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Why rent when you can own? This affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath move-in ready home on a corner lot is close to city amenities and hospital. Home also features a wood burning fireplace, full basement that has an area plumbed for a second bathroom. Call to schedule your private showing today!

2821 Riverview Drive, Baudette, 56623 3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Custom-built home near Lake of the Woods, MN. This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been in the same family since it was built. We just finished a complete remodel including new siding, insulation and windows, new patio door, blinds, millwork throughout, some new flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Outside, relax on a brand new stamped concrete patio, or tell your fish tales around the stone fire pit. This home is located on an amazing lot with tons of room, just steps away from the beautiful Rainy River. Property owner is the listing agent.

