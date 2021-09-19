Take a look at these homes on the market in La Plata

(La Plata, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Plata. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

21647 State Highway 11, Kirksville, 63501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Country Life just minutes from town. 7 acres with 2 ponds on hard surface road. Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home on a peaceful setting. So many updates completed and the solid oak staircase leads up to the office area or to the family room on lower level ready for entertaining. Contact Listing Agent Emily Jones @ 660.216.9202 for your showing today.

23 Grim Drive, Kirksville, 63501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Have you been looking for a low maintenance, ranch home in a great neighborhood? Here it is! This 3 bedroom home has recently been updated with new flooring, metal roof, A/C and Furnace. Put your finishing touch on this home and call it yours for years to come! Contact Scott Lyons @ (660)988-7616 to take a look right away!

1503 Queens Road, Kirksville, 63501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Everything you are looking for in a home! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths located in a great neighborhood. 2 car garage, nice deck and a huge yard! Built in 2016 and ready to be your new home! Call Trent Barnes for a showing 660-349-9143.

408 Hickory, Kirksville, 63501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1935

3 bed 1 bath bungalow with metal roof and central air. Hardwood floors and nice front porch. Directly across from city park. A little work will go a long way on this one! MIKE LABETH, CRS LISTING AGENT 660-216-7144 or www.KirksvilleRealEstate.com

