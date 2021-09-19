CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paden City, WV

Check out these homes for sale in Paden City now

Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 4 days ago

(Paden City, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Paden City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wO7iV_0c10CwoG00

716 Park Ave, New Martinsville, 26155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful ranch home with a gorgeous view of the river with plenty of street parking. This home has three bedrooms and one full bath on the first floor and additional bedroom with an egress window, family room, kitchenette, full bath in the basement. Move in ready with many updates including a new roof, all new siding, renovated kitchen and bathrooms all completed within the last few years. You can enjoy each or morning and/or evenings relaxing on the cover porch right off kitchen overlooking the Ohio River. Call today to make your appointment to see this home, you don't want to miss it! ( All measurements are approximate)

For open house information, contact Tylor Chichick, Wetzel-Valley Agencies Inc. at 304-455-4600

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-130046)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgPMI_0c10CwoG00

41 Oriole Drive, New Martinsville, 26155

4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,097 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Large corner lot , Lovely Neighborhood . 4 bedrooms , 2 baths , 2097 Sq. Ft. , large corner lot , Newer windows , Cedar closet , Located across from the Neighborhood playground . Home owners association.

For open house information, contact Sara Cool, CityWide Realty -New Martinsville at 304-455-2000

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-129591)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9G5v_0c10CwoG00

306 South Seventh Avenue, Paden City, 26159

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 796 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Don't wait to see this quaint, quality built brick raised ranch home, priced to sell! Owning this home is more economical than renting. Enjoy the view and sunsets from either of the two porches. Laundry is conveniently located on the main level. This two bedroom home is a perfect starter home and located in a great neighborhood. New roof, furnace and air conditioner. This fine home will not be on the market long. All measurements are approximate. Shown only by appointment.

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Virden, Wetzel-Valley Agencies Inc. at 304-455-4600

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-130268)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xV1C_0c10CwoG00

543 Locust, New Martinsville, 26155

3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Large Lot , Mature fruit trees , Single wide built onto.

For open house information, contact Sara Cool, CityWide Realty -New Martinsville at 304-455-2000

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-130206)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Martinsville, WV
City
Paden City, WV
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Street Parking#Ohio River#Sunset#Lovely Neighborhood
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Paden City Today

Paden City Today

Paden City, WV
26
Followers
294
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy