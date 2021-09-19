Check out these homes for sale in Paden City now

(Paden City, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Paden City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

716 Park Ave, New Martinsville, 26155 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful ranch home with a gorgeous view of the river with plenty of street parking. This home has three bedrooms and one full bath on the first floor and additional bedroom with an egress window, family room, kitchenette, full bath in the basement. Move in ready with many updates including a new roof, all new siding, renovated kitchen and bathrooms all completed within the last few years. You can enjoy each or morning and/or evenings relaxing on the cover porch right off kitchen overlooking the Ohio River. Call today to make your appointment to see this home, you don't want to miss it! ( All measurements are approximate)

41 Oriole Drive, New Martinsville, 26155 4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,097 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Large corner lot , Lovely Neighborhood . 4 bedrooms , 2 baths , 2097 Sq. Ft. , large corner lot , Newer windows , Cedar closet , Located across from the Neighborhood playground . Home owners association.

306 South Seventh Avenue, Paden City, 26159 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 796 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Don't wait to see this quaint, quality built brick raised ranch home, priced to sell! Owning this home is more economical than renting. Enjoy the view and sunsets from either of the two porches. Laundry is conveniently located on the main level. This two bedroom home is a perfect starter home and located in a great neighborhood. New roof, furnace and air conditioner. This fine home will not be on the market long. All measurements are approximate. Shown only by appointment.

543 Locust, New Martinsville, 26155 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Large Lot , Mature fruit trees , Single wide built onto.

