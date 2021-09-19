Check out these Big Timber homes on the market

(Big Timber, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Big Timber will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5 Work Creek Rd, Big Timber, 59011 3 Beds 3 Baths | $855,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome to the Log Master Retreat. This remarkably designed and custom built home was constructed by the log master himself. The 2008 home features 3136 sq/Ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The main level consist of an open floor plan with rock fireplace, spacious kitchen, custom cabinetry, walk in pantry, amazing fir log beams, walk out covered patio with gas fireplace, and master suite. Lower level consist of 2 bedrooms one full bath with sauna, large family room, office. The home also includes a 2 car garage with shop, large fenced in garden, covered front entry, 10x12 and 10x16 sheds all on 25 acres. This an excellent horse property. The views of the Crazy Mountains are spectacular. The Yellowstone River is less than a mile away with several great fishing access's.

For open house information, contact Mike Sedgwick, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate at 406-596-4288

412 E 4Th, Big Timber, 59011 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,841 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Adorable bungalow on Fourth Avenue that has been totally remodeled. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All appliances, paint and most of the flooring are new 2 years ago. The wood flooring has been refinished in the living room and tile added to the kitchen and dining room. All new carpeting in the bedrooms and upstairs. Large, beautiful deck and a big backyard with a garden area, underground sprinklers, firepit, garage and carport with alley access.

For open house information, contact Ruthie Johnson, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-578-4399

915 Hart, Big Timber, 59011 5 Beds 4 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,752 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Immaculate 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with 3,752 sf. Beautiful open concept kitchen, living room and dining room with outside entrance leading to the atrium and large deck in the backyard. The kitchen has double ovens, cooktop and plenty of cupboard space with pull out shelves for easy access. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths upstairs including two Master Suites with full baths and walk in closets. Lots of options for the lower level which has a wood burning fireplace , living room, bedroom, office, 2 storage rooms plus bath and laundry. Basement could be a separate living space with its own entrance and a possibility for a second kitchen. Beautiful large yard with mature trees, fruit trees, underground sprinklers, flower beds, well for watering and chain link fence. The oversized shop is 1536 sf with 2 large bay doors, office space and storage area.

For open house information, contact Ruthie Johnson, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-578-4399

412 E 9Th Avenue, Big Timber, 59011 4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,928 Square Feet | Built in 1970

A perfect location for in town living with a country feel. Very private setting for this 2928 sq ft 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Listen to the Boulder River while sitting on one of the back decks. The Crazy Mountains views are unbeatable from the top deck. Great area for a family and pets. Only one block from the City Park and 3 blocks from the grade school. Quite setting on a large lot. There is an attached two car garage and a car port. But, there is room to build a shop!

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Duffey, Sonny Todd Real Estate at 406-932-6668